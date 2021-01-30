In elite French universities, students demand environmental action

PARIS – The sprawling campus of the École Polytechnique, one of the finest engineering schools in the world, has long attracted major French industrial and energy companies, eager to attract the brightest minds in France.

So when it was announced last year that oil and gas giant Total would be establishing a research center on campus, located southeast of Paris, it felt natural.

Instead, it sparked an uproar. Hundreds of students voted against the research center. At a time when engineers and scientists are expected to pave the way for a newly sustainable world, they argued, among other things, that the project has given undue influence to a company that remains a global leader in fossil fuels.

“I find it disturbing to be influenced by Total, which has a rather biased view of the energy transition,” said Benoit Halgand, 22, in his last year at school. He added that the company “will still want to use oil and gas for many years to come.”