In elite French universities, students demand environmental action
PARIS – The sprawling campus of the École Polytechnique, one of the finest engineering schools in the world, has long attracted major French industrial and energy companies, eager to attract the brightest minds in France.
So when it was announced last year that oil and gas giant Total would be establishing a research center on campus, located southeast of Paris, it felt natural.
Instead, it sparked an uproar. Hundreds of students voted against the research center. At a time when engineers and scientists are expected to pave the way for a newly sustainable world, they argued, among other things, that the project has given undue influence to a company that remains a global leader in fossil fuels.
“I find it disturbing to be influenced by Total, which has a rather biased view of the energy transition,” said Benoit Halgand, 22, in his last year at school. He added that the company “will still want to use oil and gas for many years to come.”
A spokesperson for Total said in a written response that the group is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050 and that its research center “has the sole objective of accelerating innovation and research on low-carbon energies”.
The clash at the École Polytechnique was just the latest in the clashes unfolding on France’s elite campuses, long viewed by ambitious students as the path to success. Now, students alarmed by global warming are challenging companies that see them as potential future employees.
“By going to class, by working, we participate in a world that we denounce,” says Caroline Mouille, a 23-year-old engineering student in Toulouse, in the south of France. “The cognitive dissonance is enormous.”
Frustrated by the disparity between the world they dream of and the one offered to them, students are pressuring universities to put climate change and other environmental issues at the heart of their programs. Some schools have taken steps in this direction, but critics say it is not enough.
The environment has become a major concern in France, a country where protests against climate change have attracted thousands of teenagers in the streets in 2019 and where President Emmanuel Macron recently announced a referendum to add environmental protection to the Constitution.
The growing environmental movement in France’s most prestigious universities, or “Grandes Écoles,” the traditional training ground for business leaders and senior officials, has profound implications for the country’s next generation of elite. The conflict has pitted students against consumerism and what they see as the profit-driven nature of some of France’s biggest companies, including L’Oréal.
Student activism has been rare there in the past, so calls for change have surprised many people, especially at the École Polytechnique, which is overseen by the Ministry of Defense and where students, considered to be members of the armed forces, are normally held to confidentiality.
Mr Halgand said environmental concerns have given rise to “a fairly new critique” among young people of today’s economic and social systems.
“In the past, among engineers, there was often this idea of performing technical feats,” he says. “Today we ask ourselves, ‘Why? What is the environmental and societal impact behind this? “
In 2018, a “Manifesto for an ecological awakening“Written by students from the best universities, called for placing” the ecological transition at the heart of our social project “and collected some 30,000 student signatures in a few weeks.
At the center of their demands was a harsh reality: environmental issues remain largely under-taught in higher education. A Study 2019 by the think tank The Shift project showed that in 34 French universities, less than a quarter of diploma courses offered courses on climate and energy issues, and most of them did not make such a class compulsory.
A wave of open letters from students called on universities to rethink their teaching from the ground up – in often blunt terms.
“Our education”, read a recent letter signed by some 2,000 students and graduates of HEC Paris, one of the best business schools in Europe, “does not sufficiently integrate ecological and social issues, reducing them at best to ‘negative externalities’ and at worst to marketing opportunities. ”
Responding to requests from students, some universities have started to revise their programs. A compulsory three-day seminar on climate change for each new student was set up at the École Polytechnique two years ago, and the National Institute of Applied Sciences of Lyon is committed to overhauling its teaching to raise awareness all students with environmental issues.
Matthieu Mazière, director of studies at the Mines ParisTech engineering school, said the students questioned the content of the courses, in addition to the air travel of the professors. “They force us to question ourselves,” he said.
Critics, however, say the questioning hasn’t gone far enough.
“We have the impression of having understood and they did not do it”, declared Lise-Marie Dambrine, recently graduated from an institute of political studies.
Cécile Renouard, a philosopher who teaches in several universities, declared that courses on the environment in higher education “are not always radical enough and not systemic enough”.
“The challenge is also to show how ecological questioning invites us to revisit all our subjects,” she added.
In 2018, Ms. Renouard founded the Campus de la Transition, or Transition Campus, an alternative academic institution where a range of subjects, from economics to law, are taught from an environmental perspective.
It has drawn some 700 students to its campus, an 18th-century chateau about 65 km southeast of central Paris, surrounded by gardens where students grow leeks and gourds that will eventually end up in the pots of the campus canteen.
The Transition Campus has partnered with several universities to train students and recently published “The great transition manual, “ mandated by the French Minister of Higher Education, to put environmental issues and social justice at the heart of university programs.
Ms Dambrine, 23, said her experience on the Transition Campus had been “a shock”, giving her “the desire to make a difference”.
The students behind the 2018 manifesto have formed an organization that regularly challenges large French companies by publishing reports tracing their environmental footprint and urging their peers not to work for companies that do not change.
“Companies are doing everything they can to recruit us,” said Mr. Halgand, the École Polytechnique student. “So when we tell them, ‘we are not coming because you are destroying the planet and because we do not support the economic system that you are in’, that scares them,” he said.
This approach has met with resistance – unsurprisingly – both in academia and in the corporate world. At École Polytechnique, following the student protest, the site of the Total research center was eventually moved – 700 feet from its original location.
A few months ago, the student association published a critical report on cosmetics giant L’Oréal. While acknowledging the company’s efforts to “reduce its impact on the environment”, he also questioned “the very usefulness of all the group’s activities” – essentially denouncing what the students saw as unnecessary consumerism. .
Jean-Claude Legrand, executive vice president of human resources at L’Oréal, said the company welcomes the push for environmental change and “we are pushing harder today.” But, he says, there is no dialogue to be had with students who are beginning to “question the business world,” questioning the very existence of the company.
Philippe Drobinski, climatologist at École Polytechnique, said that “a critical analysis” of the environmental footprint of companies was needed but opposed a systematic understanding of all issues through the prism of the environment.
Despite his reservations, he praised the student movement, saying, “If we wanted things to change, it had to come through them.”
