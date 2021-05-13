In Eid, Xinjiang imams defend China from US criticism – Times of India

Abdureqip Tomurniyaz, who heads the association and the school of Islamic studies in Xinjiang, watches other Chinese government officials during a reception for the Eid al-Fitr festival in Beijing on Thursday, May 13, 2021 . (AP)

BEIJING: Muslim leaders of the Xinjiang The region has rejected Western claims that China is suppressing religious freedom, speaking at a reception Thursday for diplomats and foreign media at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The event was the latest in a series of measures taken by the Chinese government to counter accusations of human rights violations in Xinjiang. It came a day after human rights groups and Western countries met and demanded unhindered access for UN human rights experts in the region and the secretary. American state Antony blink condemned China for “crimes against humanity and genocide against Muslims Uyghurs when releasing an annual report on international religious freedom.

Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic group in Xinjiang, a remote northwestern region where China has been accused of mass incarceration, forced labor and forced sterilization in recent years as it imposed a strict security regime after a series of militant attacks.

Echoing the government’s line, the chairman of the Xinjiang Islamic Association said China had eradicated the breeding ground for extremism by improving livelihoods, teaching people the law and establishing training centers. vocational and educational. Foreign analysts say the centers are part of a detention system that has locked up around 1 million people or more over time.

Abdureqip Tomurniyaz, who heads the association and school of Islamic studies in Xinjiang, accused anti-Chinese forces in the United States and other Western countries of spreading rumors and lies.

“They want to sabotage the harmony and stability of Xinjiang, contain the rise of China and alienate relations between China and Islamic countries,” he said.

He also said the United States turned a blind eye to its own human rights violations, citing the United States’ involvement in conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and other Muslim countries and anti-Muslim discrimination in their country.

Religious leaders from five mosques spoke during the 90-minute presentation, three in person and two via video. They all described prayers and feasts for Eid al-Fitr and rejected criticism of China’s religious policy. Videos showed men praying inside mosques and people dancing in plazas outside.

Mamat Juma, the imam of the historic Id Kah Mosque in the city of Kashgar, said that all ethnic groups in Xinjiang support the measures taken to fight terrorism. He said people were grateful for the decision Communist Party to restore stability and promote economic growth.

During a daily briefing Thursday afternoon, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday’s meeting was based on “lies and political prejudice,” and accused participating nations of ignoring their own stories of prejudice and racism.

“The conference was full of monstrous lies and disinformation, and was another clumsy performance and outright political farce by the United States and a few other countries that do not have a bottom line,” said Hua.

Hua said China is not denying unhindered access to Xinjiang to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights because it has something to hide, but because of the likelihood that the reports. result are distorted.

“I would like to ask you that if someone accuses you and falsely frames you with lies, then brutally and unreasonably asks you to open your door unconditionally and allow them to go to your house and rummage in your closet, is- What will you allow? It is not a question of facts, but of sovereignty and dignity, ”Hua said.

“China welcomes all impartial people from all countries to visit Xinjiang, but it strongly opposes so-called investigations based on rumors, lies and presumption of guilt,” Hua said.

Prior to the meeting, China’s UN mission sent notes to many of the 193 UN member countries urging them not to participate in the “anti-China event.” And Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun sent text messages to the 15 co-sponsors of the meeting saying they were shocked at their support and urged them to “think twice” and withdraw it.

Zhang warned that if they did not do so, it would be “detrimental to our relations and our cooperation.”

At the meeting, British Ambassador to the United Nations Barbara Woodward called the situation in Xinjiang “one of the worst human rights crises of our time.”

“The evidence, coming from a growing number of credible sources – including satellite images, testimonies from survivors and publicly available Chinese government documents – is of great concern,” said Woodward, who was formerly the Kingdom’s ambassador. – United in China. Program to suppress specific ethnic groups. Expressions of religion have been criminalized and Uyghur language and culture are discriminated against on a systematic and large scale. ”