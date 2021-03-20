In East Asia, responses to attacks in Georgia have been based on outrage

HONG KONG – When six of the eight victims in this week’s Atlanta-area spa shooting were confirmed Asian descent, the news reopened heart-wrenching debates in the United States over anti-Asian violence, bigotry and misogyny.

In East Asia itself, public conversations about violence have proceeded with much less intensity.

The South Korean consulate in Atlanta said four of those who died in the attacks on three massage parlors Tuesday were of Korean descent. It is believed that the other two of Asian descent were of Chinese descent.

In both countries, which have low violent crime rates and strict gun bans, the murders were shocking but not surprising, given frequent reports of gun violence and racially motivated crime in the United States.