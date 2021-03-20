In East Asia, responses to attacks in Georgia have been based on outrage
HONG KONG – When six of the eight victims in this week’s Atlanta-area spa shooting were confirmed Asian descent, the news reopened heart-wrenching debates in the United States over anti-Asian violence, bigotry and misogyny.
In East Asia itself, public conversations about violence have proceeded with much less intensity.
The South Korean consulate in Atlanta said four of those who died in the attacks on three massage parlors Tuesday were of Korean descent. It is believed that the other two of Asian descent were of Chinese descent.
In both countries, which have low violent crime rates and strict gun bans, the murders were shocking but not surprising, given frequent reports of gun violence and racially motivated crime in the United States.
In South Korea, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the government was paying special attention to the situation in Georgia, “with great concern for the safety of South Koreans living abroad.”
South Korean broadcasters also aired segments from their correspondents in the United States describing how Koreans in the Atlanta area were concerned for their safety. And some early revelations about the victims were reported by Korean media.
On social media, some users in South Korea have expressed concern for friends or relatives in the United States. Others tagged posts with the hashtag #stopAsianHate.
“I am deeply saddened by the events that took place in Atlanta, Georgia two days ago,” Choi Si-won, member of popular K-pop group Super Junior, wrote on Instagram. “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but I would like to use my platform and point out that this is an issue that needs to be addressed NOW and ignoring it won’t help us.”
Other South Korean users objected to comments from a law enforcement official in Georgia, who said after the attacks – using the gunman’s own words – that the man’s actions were not were “not racist” but caused by “sex addiction”.
“The police do not explain the result of the investigation, but play the role of spokesperson for the suspect,” columnist Oh Byung-sang wrote in the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper. The title of the article was “Atlanta Shooting = Racial Discrimination + Misogyny”.
In China, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the apparent increase in anti-Asian hate incidents and blamed “some politicians in the last US administration and some anti-China forces inside the states.” United ”to stir up racism and hatred against China. rhetoric.
“The US side should take concrete steps to resolve its own issues of racism and discrimination and ensure the security and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens in the United States,” said Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. foreigners.
On Chinese social media platforms, some users said the attacks in Georgia were not surprising in light of the longstanding discrimination against Asian Americans in the United States.
“Asians all over the world need to unite, stand up, mind other people’s affairs and stand up for themselves,” wrote Mia Kong, a Chinese fashion blogger.
Yet the attacks in Georgia did not generate a wave of giant chatter on local social media platforms in either country. In China, users of the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo were generally more interested in a virus video of an elderly Asian woman in San Francisco who beat a man who tried to attack her.
Some people in South Korea, China and elsewhere in Asia may be less inclined to take the death of Georgia victims seriously because of the stigma associated with massage parlors, said Madeline Y. Hsu, professor of Asian-American history at the University of Texas. in Austin.
“If these women hadn’t worked in massage parlors, and if there was a clearer identification of them, there might be more outcry, the feeling that ‘we have to speak out because it’s ‘This is clearly an aggression against our people and our nation, “” Prof. Hsu said.
The level of outrage in Asia over the plight of Asian Americans – a changing category of people representing at least 20 nationalities – often depends on a complex web of local factors.
Stories of racially motivated gun violence and hate crimes in America often go viral in China, for example, in part because that country’s state-controlled media like to highlight dysfunctional aspects of American society. . Likewise, the reports of the murders of Chinese students in the United States, where many Chinese families still aspire to send their children to school.
But there is little public discussion in Asia about the concepts that often dominate conversations about race in the United States, including cultural appropriation and unconscious bias.
Hu Zhaoying, a university student in southern China’s Hunan Province, said the general lack of empathy for the victims of Atlanta in China was not surprising.
“Some people don’t know about such incidents; some people choose to ignore them after seeing them; and some people are unable to empathize, ”she said.
Mike Ives reported from Hong Kong and Amy Qin from Taipei. Youmi Kim contributed reporting from Seoul and Claire Fu contributed research from Beijing.