In Dubai Covid vaccine rush, Sikhs serve doses to all – Times of India
DUBAI: In normal times, crowds of young workers from Southeast Asia scramble for a place in the queue Sikh temple in Dubai would mean one thing: free meals.
A fundamental tenet of the world’s fifth religion with over 50,000 followers in the UAE is “langar,” the practice of serving hot, homemade vegetarian meals to anyone in need. This can be a lifeline in Dubai, where millions of low-paid workers from Asia, Africa and elsewhere fuel the service economy.
But in the past few days, Sikhs in Dubai have traded in their spicy rice and dal for what has become a coveted prize: 5,000 snapshots of Chinese produce vaccine offered to people of all ages and backgrounds. As the coronavirus pandemic reaches unprecedented heights in the United Arab Emirates, residents scramble to get vaccinated in the world’s second fastest inoculation campaign.
“We found a lot of people who wanted to be vaccinated but had difficulty,” said Surender Singh Kandhari, the temple president.
Kandhari said many frontline medical workers who had not been vaccinated elsewhere due to shortages and new restrictions were lining up to be beaten in the temple parking lot on Monday. “This is the only way we can serve the community,” he said.
The UAE, with a vaccination campaign who just hangs out Israel, administered 4.4 million vaccines in the country of some 10 million. Many Western countries have imposed strict priority criteria that have slowed the distribution of vaccines. But the UAE quickly cleared emergency use of the vaccine by state-backed Chinese company Sinopharm to anyone over the age of 16, despite the lack of data confirming its safety or effectiveness.
Dubai, which has opened its doors to travelers fleeing difficult lockdowns at home, is banking on widespread immunity from Covid-19 to save its stagnant economy. The worsening epidemic has infected more than 329,000 people and killed 930.
But like elsewhere in the world, logistical problems have overtaken the national campaign. Amid a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shortage and soaring cases of the virus, the government announced on Sunday that it would temporarily limit vaccinations to residents and citizens over the age of 60 or with chronic health conditions. Dozens of expats across the country have learned that their appointments have been abruptly canceled.
The Sikhs have risen to the challenge. Powerful trustees of Dubai Sikh house of worship have struck a deal with healthcare company Tamouh to administer the Chinese coup to thousands of residents, drivers, grocery store clerks, doctors who would otherwise struggle to get vaccinated.
No Monday seemed to share the concerns of health experts about the effectiveness of the substance injected into their arms. There was a palpable sense of relief as the men and women walked out of the Golden Temple under the bright winter sun.
“Better to think positively and get vaccinated, whatever one you can get,” said Suleman Yakoob Gangad, a 51-year-old driver in Dubai, recalling the fear he felt when his roommate tested positive. in its dormitory-type accommodation. where four workers live packed into one room. “We have to think like this to keep ourselves and others safe. ”
