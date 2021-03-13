In crucial South African vaccine trial, cautionary tale

In a year that has oscillated between astonishing gains and brutal setbacks on Covid-19, a few moments have been as disappointing as the revelation last month that a variant of the coronavirus in South Africa was mitigating the effect of one of the most potent vaccines in the world.

This discovery – of a South African test of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot – revealed how quickly the virus had managed to dodge human antibodies, ending what some researchers have described as the global honeymoon period with Covid-19 vaccines and pushing back hopes of containing the pandemic.

As countries adjust to this unsettling twist of fortune, the story of how scientists discovered the dangers of the variant in South Africa has shed light on global vaccine trials that were needed to warn the world .

“Historically, people would have thought that a problem in a country like South Africa would stay in South Africa,” said Mark Feinberg, managing director of IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research group. “But we’ve seen how quickly variants are popping up all over the world. Even rich countries need to pay a lot of attention to the changing landscape all over the world. “