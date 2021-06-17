In China’s new Xinjiang: patriotic tourism, riot police and guards – Times of India

KASHGAR (China): As visitors to the Xinjiang Taking advantage of new theme park-style tourist centers showcasing the region’s Uyghur Muslim culture on a recent national holiday, signs of heightened security and state surveillance were never far away.Tourists smiled and posed in traditional dress on camels for photographs amid billboards touting the decision Communist Party China tries to move from security crackdown in Xinjiang in which more than a million ethnic groups Uyghurs been held in re-education centers since 2016, according to UN experts and researchers – part of this Beijing described it as an effort to eradicate extremism.He wants to build a patriotic and multi-ethnic region that is secular, Mandarin-speaking and attractive to domestic tourists who spend billions of yuan a year on group tours and organized experiences.

People walk through a night market during the May holiday tourist rush in Old Town Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. (Reuters)

Although Beijing says journalists can travel freely in Xinjiang, during a recent two-week reporting trip to the region by Reuters, two journalists were followed by a rotating cohort of plainclothes guards who were rarely out of sight. , day and night.

The team was unable to establish who the individuals were; they moved away when approached and did not respond when addressed.

Less than an hour after reporters left their hotel in Kashgar town through a back door, barbed wire was erected across the exit and the fire escape stairs to their floor were locked.

Police officer orders Reuters reporters to get off the plane before all other passengers without explanation as the plane is parked on the tarmac at Urumqi Airport in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region , May 5, 2021 (Reuters)

Upon arrival in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, uniformed policemen entered the plane and escorted reporters onto the tarmac in front of the other passengers. They photographed reporters’ references and recorded information, including the hotel they planned to stay at.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry and the Xinjiang regional government did not respond to requests for comment on specific security measures or their tourism ambitions in the region.

“Regarding the coverage of foreign journalists in Xinjiang, China has always maintained an open and welcome attitude,” he said in a statement, adding that journalists must strictly abide by Chinese law in the region. .

“Building a better Xinjiang”

Some new attractions in southern Xinjiang are within driving distance of camps and prisons built to serve Beijing’s anti-extremism campaign.

In the town of Kashgar, as Uyghur musicians serenaded tourists from the balcony of a quaint tea room, a dozen police officers carrying shields and batons emerged from the surrounding alleys in a post shift. -midday.

In the city streets and countryside of Xinjiang, Communist Party propaganda calls for loyalty and ethnic unity.

Billboards show the president Xi Jinping standing among a crowd of smiling Uyghur children. Murals on the walls of houses in a small village outside Hotan warn of the evils of extremism and depict happy mixed Uyghur and Han families.

“Build ethnic unity, build Chinese life, build better Xinjiang,” read a banner in a residential building in Urumqi.

“Eternally strengthen the approval of every ethnic group for the homeland,” read a wall in the Changji City Mosque.

The tourism campaign is primarily targeting domestic travelers, providing Xinjiang with a new source of income amid US sanctions. China expects more than 200 million visitors to Xinjiang this year and 400 million by 2025, up from 158 million last year.

The US government has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials after accusing China of committing what amounts to genocide in Xinjiang in recent years, citing the internment program, forced sterilizations and massive labor transfers. artwork.

Beijing denies genocide accusations and says its Xinjiang policy was necessary to root out separatists and religious extremists who planned attacks and stoked tensions between Uyghurs and Han, China’s largest ethnic group.

In Hotan, a predominantly Uyghur prefecture heavily impacted by internment programs, a new “old town” is under construction.

Every few meters, posters show houses before they are demolished and replaced with buildings conforming to the architectural style of tourist developments.

“The old appearance has turned into a new one, feel gratitude for the Communist Party,” they read.