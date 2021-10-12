In China, homebuyers who bet everything say they want to get out

The company’s problems have prompted recent comments from central bankers around the world and even from the US Secretary of State, who urged China to “act responsibly” in handling the future of China. Evergrande.

China’s top 100 real estate companies are expected to report that sales in September fell by more than a third from the previous year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp., an industry data provider. Fantasia, a developer known for luxury properties, unexpectedly failing last week, sending shock waves through the financial markets.

It may have been a worse month for Evergrande. The developer already has warned investors that he expects a “continuing significant decline” in sales. And as its cranes and hammers stop in cities across the country, some 1.6 million buyers remain in limbo awaiting their apartments.

Mr. He said his friends and neighbors who were once interested in buying real estate now tell him that they are worried about putting down a down payment on an apartment that may never be built. Families once drawn to Evergrande’s stylish sales offices and impressive marketing are staying away. “People worry, ‘If I buy now, what if the developer has a sale later? ”, Said Mr. He.

He doesn’t blame them.

Evergrande stopped work on his own apartment in June. Construction on three of his other sprawling projects in his city has halted or is expected to halt because builders said they had not been paid. Dramatic headlines focusing on real estate in China are likely to keep homebuyers away for more than a month or two.

Online government forums designed to receive feedback from local citizens are now inundated with complaints from angry families who have bought apartments in Evergrande. Some have questioned whether they should continue to pay the mortgage on a property that has not been completed. One of them used the forum to ask if his lifelong savings would just be “thrown in the water” if Evergrande went bankrupt.