In China, homebuyers who bet everything say they want to get out
China is trying to cool its expensive and dangerously indebted housing market, where high prices and levels of borrowing and spending are increasingly seen as a national threat.
But as the woes of a major real estate developer and its mountain of $ 300 billion in debt push the government to contain the peril, Beijing risks hurting one of the main drivers of its economic growth: homebuyers like He Qiang.
Mr. He was so optimistic about property in China that he bought an apartment from this real estate developer, China Evergrande Group, and then became a real estate agent himself, selling the company’s apartments to hundreds of others. families. “It was the height of Evergrande’s fame,” He said.
He’s a lot more pessimistic these days. Mr. He, from the southern city of Yueyang, has not yet moved into his apartment because Evergrande has stopped construction. So many other people are nervous about buying homes, he said, that he’s considering starting to sell cars again.
“People are no longer in the mood to buy property,” He said.
The real estate boom that once attracted young professionals like Mr. He is undergoing a dramatic overhaul. At one point, buying was so frenzied that properties sold within minutes of being offered. Speculation has driven prices up. Real estate has grown to provide more than a quarter of the economic growth according to some estimates, houses are becoming the main vehicle for saving Chinese families.
Almost three quarters of household wealth in China is now linked to the property. The loss of confidence in the market could spill over into lower sales of cars and appliances, further hurting the economy. Already, the weakness of retail sales in China has signaled that consumers are feeling increasingly anxious. As more buyers are reluctant to sell homes, experts believe Beijing’s move to step in and reduce debt could jeopardize overall growth.
“We are indeed seeing a very serious slowdown in the real estate market, with falling prices, sales and construction activity, and this is expected to slow economic growth over the next two quarters,” said Arthur Kroeber, Managing Director of Gavekal Dragonomics, an independent economic research firm.
Evergrande was once a model of the Chinese real estate boom. More recently, however, it rocked global markets with news of a possible collapse. He has missed several key payments to foreign investors in recent weeks, including Monday. Pending a lifeline, it suspended its shares last week and announced the potential sale of a lucrative unit.
The company’s problems have prompted recent comments from central bankers around the world and even from the US Secretary of State, who urged China to “act responsibly” in handling the future of China. Evergrande.
China’s top 100 real estate companies are expected to report that sales in September fell by more than a third from the previous year, according to China Real Estate Information Corp., an industry data provider. Fantasia, a developer known for luxury properties, unexpectedly failing last week, sending shock waves through the financial markets.
It may have been a worse month for Evergrande. The developer already has warned investors that he expects a “continuing significant decline” in sales. And as its cranes and hammers stop in cities across the country, some 1.6 million buyers remain in limbo awaiting their apartments.
Mr. He said his friends and neighbors who were once interested in buying real estate now tell him that they are worried about putting down a down payment on an apartment that may never be built. Families once drawn to Evergrande’s stylish sales offices and impressive marketing are staying away. “People worry, ‘If I buy now, what if the developer has a sale later? ”, Said Mr. He.
He doesn’t blame them.
Evergrande stopped work on his own apartment in June. Construction on three of his other sprawling projects in his city has halted or is expected to halt because builders said they had not been paid. Dramatic headlines focusing on real estate in China are likely to keep homebuyers away for more than a month or two.
Online government forums designed to receive feedback from local citizens are now inundated with complaints from angry families who have bought apartments in Evergrande. Some have questioned whether they should continue to pay the mortgage on a property that has not been completed. One of them used the forum to ask if his lifelong savings would just be “thrown in the water” if Evergrande went bankrupt.
A group of buyers on a forum at Canton said they learned that Evergrande had placed their deposit money in a private bank account, not one stipulated by the local authority and closely monitored. Another home buyer in the town of Meishan in China’s Sichuan Province used the forum to plead with officials: “Please uphold justice for your people!”
Even as prominent investors question whether an Evergrande collapse could lead to the so-called Lehman moment in China, referring to the investment bank that sparked the 2008 global financial crisis, Beijing has remained largely silent, having pledged to no longer save businesses once considered too big to fail. Many local officials have been left to fend for themselves to respond to the growing frustration.
Understanding the new Chinese economy
An economic overhaul. China is adopting new measures to change the way businesses operate and limit the power of leaders. Driven by a desire for state control and autonomy, these changes mark the end of a golden age for private companies that have made the country a manufacturing power and a hub of innovation.
Local governments in cities as far as Shiyan, Shenyang and Chongqing ask everyone to set up ad hoc working groups to help manage potential spinoffs. An official from the southern city of Shifang, responding to complaints on a government forum, said the local construction regulator, police and other government agencies have come together and informed developers and contractors of the “serious consequences” they face due to the delay in construction.
The regulators who engineered the real estate slowdown have started to take action to strengthen the industry if things get worse. China’s central bank released a rare comment last month saying it would be monitoring the housing market. While a judgment in financial markets is unlikely, the central bank has also emergency valves open to allow local banks to withdraw more money, just in case.
“He’s preparing the fire-fighting equipment,” said Dinny McMahon, analyst for Trivium, a China-focused advisory. “Obviously, financial regulators are starting to get a little worried about the way things are going. “
Without a clear message that Beijing will help Evergrande and other developers continue with their construction projects and deal with huge debts, many Chinese families are keeping their money and putting off buying new homes.
Mr. He is still awaiting news from Evergrande about his apartment. Although the developer has not sent him a late notice, he notes that the construction of his building stopped several months ago and had to reconsider his plan to get married next May. The apartment was due to be finished by the end of the year, giving her time to decorate so that the space could feature prominently in the wedding festivities.
“Now, with this construction delay,” Mr. He said, “the wedding will also be postponed.”
