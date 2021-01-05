In breakthrough, Gulf states agree to ease relations with Qatar

Representatives from several Gulf states on Tuesday signed an agreement to ease Qatar’s isolation from its Arab neighbors, which have blocked the country since 2017, a major step towards ending a rift that has left it excluded for years.

The agreement, signed at a regional summit in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, by representatives of that kingdom and the other five countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, was announced on Tuesday afternoon, although there were few details. were immediately available.

Saudi de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking at the meeting, said the agreement emphasized “solidarity and stability in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries, and strengthening of bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and our peoples, in a way that serves their hopes and aspirations, ”according to the Saudi media Al Arabiya.

The deal came a day later Saudi Arabia has agreed to reopen its borders and airspace in Qatar for the first time since the start of the blockade. Qatar pays around $ 100 million a year to fly planes through Iranian airspace, money that the United States was anxious to see arrested because it was seen as a support to Tehran’s faltering economy.