In breakthrough, Gulf states agree to ease relations with Qatar
Representatives from several Gulf states on Tuesday signed an agreement to ease Qatar’s isolation from its Arab neighbors, which have blocked the country since 2017, a major step towards ending a rift that has left it excluded for years.
The agreement, signed at a regional summit in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia, by representatives of that kingdom and the other five countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council, was announced on Tuesday afternoon, although there were few details. were immediately available.
Saudi de facto leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, speaking at the meeting, said the agreement emphasized “solidarity and stability in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries, and strengthening of bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and our peoples, in a way that serves their hopes and aspirations, ”according to the Saudi media Al Arabiya.
The deal came a day later Saudi Arabia has agreed to reopen its borders and airspace in Qatar for the first time since the start of the blockade. Qatar pays around $ 100 million a year to fly planes through Iranian airspace, money that the United States was anxious to see arrested because it was seen as a support to Tehran’s faltering economy.
Qatar’s neighbors – including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia – have cut off the small peninsular country with an air, land and sea embargo after accusing its leaders of supporting terrorism and Islamists in the region and move closer to Iran, a rival to the dominant Saudis. Qatar has denied accusations that it financed terrorism and argued that it would be unreasonable to cut ties with Tehran, a major trading partner in the Persian Gulf, where the two countries share a critical offshore natural gas field.
Regional divisions have had wider implications, fracturing mutually dependent nations and leaving the United States caught between allies it relies on for oil and military bases, while hampering the Trump administration’s attempts to isolate more Iran.
The administration had been working behind the scenes for months to introduce a resolution, and Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was at the summit meeting in Al Ula.
When the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, arrived at the meeting on Tuesday morning, he was greeted with a carefully choreographed hug by Prince Mohammed, seen in a video clip shared by the public broadcaster Saudi Arabian.
Prince Mohammed hinted at reconciliation in a statement on Monday, saying the meeting was intended to “close ranks and unify the position” of the Gulf countries. On Tuesday, he opened the meeting with a speech in a similar tone, noting that Saudi Arabia would place a unified Gulf region at the top of its priorities and strengthen “the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries and our peoples, in a way that serves their hopes and aspirations ”, according to Al Arabiya.
He also thanked the United States for its efforts to mediate the divide in the region, then attacked Iran.
“The threats posed by the Iranian regime’s nuclear program, its ballistic missile program and its destructive missions that it and its proxies carry out, as well as all of its terrorist and sectarian activities which aim to destabilize the region, constitute the greatest challenge for the region, he said.
