In Biden’s latest call with Chinese Xi Jinping

President Biden used a call with Xi Jinping Thursday night to test whether personal diplomacy with the Chinese leader can make more progress than subordinate meetings, which have snubbed and pushed back Biden’s aides.

Driving the news: The call was the first between Biden and Xi in seven months. Since Biden’s election, they had only spoken once before, February 10.

In the wings: Biden had requested the call with Xi, “not seeking specific outcomes or agreements” but “to have a broad and strategic discussion of how to handle competition between the United States and China,” said a senior administration official shortly before the call.

Biden wanted to “test the proposition” that having these conversations at the “leader’s level will be more effective than what we found below him,” the official added.

The official, who was not authorized to speak in public and spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden’s goal was to establish a “stable state of affairs” between the United States and China – to “put in place safeguards” so that they have a “rigid competitive position” without degenerating into unintentional conflict.

Between the lines: The official said that “lower level commitments [between Chinese and U.S. officials] were not very successful. And, frankly, we were not very satisfied … with the behavior of our interlocutors. “

Senior Chinese officials have snubbed and lectured key Biden collaborators, and Beijing used Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as a propaganda stunt – to raise doubts about the competence and resistance of liberal democracies in general, and the United States in particular.

When climate envoy John Kerry visited China last week, senior Chinese officials categorically rejected Biden’s proposal to treat climate cooperation as a stand-alone issue, aside from other more controversial issues.

Worse, they would only meet Kerry by video call, sending a subordinate official meet the former secretary of state. (These Chinese officials, however, had no problem meeting a Taliban delegation in person a few weeks earlier).

This follows the March summit in Alaska, where senior Chinese officials harassed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in front of press cameras – breaking with agreed protocol.

Biden has long preached on power of personal diplomacy. Confidants say he feels he has an almost unique ability to shape events through his deep relationships with world leaders. But he doesn’t have much to show with China so far.

The Biden administration has spoken in broad terms about its plans to deal with Beijing – a “whole-of-government approach,” a lot of coordination with allies – but has made little tangible progress so far. Officials say they are still reviewing their strategy in China.

The details: The call lasted around 90 minutes and as they spoke late in the evening, Biden was seated in the treaty room of the White House residence, according to the same senior administration official, speaking shortly after. the call.

The official described the tone of the call as “familiar”, “respectful” and “outspoken”. They discussed the Biden administration’s complaint that Chinese officials were “playing for the press” rather than seriously engaging in negotiations, the official said.

Biden sought to explain US actions towards China “in a way that [is] not misinterpreted as … somehow trying to undermine Beijing in a particular way. “

Biden is expected to reveal soon what he will do with the tariffs former President Trump imposed on Chinese imports. The two leaders discussed economic issues during the call but “there was no particular request [about tariffs] President Xi, “the senior official said.

The big picture: The Biden administration has publicly expressed concerns about China’s hacking of Microsoft and other U.S. entities, its continued aggression in the South China Sea, its threatening behavior towards Taiwan, and its continued human rights abuses. in Hong Kong and the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang.

Biden officials said they envision a relationship “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be and confrontational when it needs to be.”

Chinese officials, however, told Americans that if they wanted a more productive relationship, including on issues like climate change, they should stop criticizing Beijing’s behavior.

