In Barbados, Guterres highlights power of ‘youth voices’ ahead of key trade and development conference

The UN Secretary-General on Sunday said he was determined to make the Organization a place where “the voices of young people are heard and their ideas are led”, as he spent the day at Barbados, which will host a major United Nations conference on trade and development tomorrow. , focused on the need to build a global green economy and to recover fairly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UN Secretary-General on Sunday said he was determined to make the Organization a place where “the voices of young people are heard and their ideas are led”, as he spent the day at Barbados, which will host a major United Nations conference on trade and development tomorrow. , focused on the need to build a global green economy and to recover fairly from the COVID-19 pandemic.