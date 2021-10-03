World

In Barbados, Guterres highlights power of ‘youth voices’ ahead of key trade and development conference

The UN Secretary-General on Sunday said he was determined to make the Organization a place where “the voices of young people are heard and their ideas are led”, as he spent the day at Barbados, which will host a major United Nations conference on trade and development tomorrow. , focused on the need to build a global green economy and to recover fairly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

