In Australia, a new look at immigration: “It’s About Our Friends”

MELBOURNE, Australia – The 3-year-old girl was born in Australia, in a small town called Biloela, far from the big cities of Sydney and Melbourne. But his parents seeking asylum from Sri Lanka and living in a country that strongly discourages illegal migration, the government sent them to a distant island while deciding their fate.

This week the young girl, Tharnicaa Murugappan, returned to mainland Australia, but not for the reason her family hoped for – she was medically evacuated to Perth, where she is now battling a blood infection at a hospital after a long illness. Supporters of the family say she received only pain medication for almost two weeks in the remote government detention center while her fever rose, and now suffers from pneumonia, which has led to his blood infection.

Tharnicaa and her family, often referred to as the “Biloela family” among Australians, are Australia’s most prominent asylum seekers. In a country accustomed to criticism from international human rights organizations for its “draconian”Immigration policy, the detentions of Tharnicaa and her older sister have sparked outrage.

Tharnicaa’s disease has renewed calls for the family’s release from detention and sparked candlelight vigils and protests across Australia. More than half a million people have signed a petition demanding that the family be returned to Biloela, a town of about 5,800 residents 260 miles northwest of Brisbane. Politicians on both sides have called for the family to be released from detention while maintaining their support for the harsh immigration policies that put them there. Home Secretary Karen Andrews has been so inundated with calls about the case that her voicemail says anyone wishing to speak to her must do so in writing.