In attempt to strangle free speech, China places media investments under ‘ban list’ – Times of India
BEIJING: Amid China’s attempt to tighten control over free speech in the country, the government led by Xi Jinping has added media investments to a list of “prohibited investments.”
In accordance with the measure posted on the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) website, the State Development and Reform Commission (CRPS) said he was “soliciting public opinion” on adding private sector investment in media to a list of prohibited investments, Free Asia Radio reported.
“The government is making sure it controls its message, it won’t hand it over to anyone else,” a retired lecturer told Shanxi University adding that “He wants a dominant voice to reign over everything.”
The ordinance stipulated that “organizations without public sector investment shall not engage in activities involving the collection, editing or dissemination of information”.
This ordinance aims to curb private investment in news agencies, newspaper publishing groups, radio or television broadcasters and online information providers, publishing services or publishers, specifies the arrangement.
Besides the media, Beijing has also banned private investment in areas such as political, economic, military or diplomatic organizations, Radio Free Asia reported.
Meanwhile, China has also dramatically increased its efforts to influence media coverage to improve the global narrative about itself.
Beijing has used the media as an important tool to assert its power and improve its narrative in international discourse, China funds scholars, journalists and experts abroad, censoring domestic media while keeping an eye on the diaspora Chinese overseas, the HK Post reported.
