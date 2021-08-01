In addition to Covid, more and more children are contracting a respiratory virus that is more commonly seen in winter.

In Oklahoma, which has also seen a spike in RSV cases, hospital beds are dwindling.

Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer of the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health, said Oklahoman that over the past two months, RSV cases in the state had been “exponentially off the charts.”

“RSV is a real problem right now,” he told the newspaper. “What will happen if we have an increase in pediatric Covid cases? “

The increase comes as new coronavirus infections have risen 148% in the United States over the past two weeks and hospitalizations have risen by 73%, according to New York Times data. The surge in coronavirus infections has been largely attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in some states.

“I worry as the children return to school with the Delta in circulation, we will see huge school epidemics that we have not seen in previous waves, disproportionately affecting the children,” wrote the Dr Haq. “I have cared for hospitalized pediatric patients with Covid throughout the pandemic, but this time with unvaccinated and susceptible children plus the Delta variant, we will see more pediatric Covid admissions.”

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas banned local governments and state agencies to require Covid vaccines and banned local authorities from requiring face masks.

Florida could face similar challenges with viruses early in the school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken out against the CDC’s new hiding recommendations, his office saying in a statement last week that “parents know what’s best for their children.”

Flare-ups of RSV infections have also been reported in places like New Zealand, where it is currently winter. Experts say children may be more vulnerable than usual to viruses and seasonal infections because they were underexposed to germs during closures at the start of the pandemic.