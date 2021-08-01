In addition to Covid, more and more children are contracting a respiratory virus that is more commonly seen in winter.
U.S. health officials have expressed concern over a simultaneous increase in Delta infections and cases of respiratory syncytial virus, a highly contagious seasonal influenza-like illness that is more likely to affect children and the elderly.
RSV cases have increased steadily since early June, with an even larger spike in the past month, according to data from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention. The disease, which can cause symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sneezing, and fever, normally begins to spread in the fall, making this summer peak unusual.
In a series of messages on Twitter, Dr Heather Haq, a pediatrician at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, described an increase in hospitalizations for coronavirus and RSV.
“After several months of zero or few pediatric cases of Covid, we are seeing infants, children and adolescents with Covid returning to hospital, more and more each day,” she wrote, adding that patients ranged from 2 weeks to 17 years. years, including some with Covid pneumonia.
“We are at the start of a huge wave of Covid,” wrote Dr Haq, who could not be reached for comment on Sunday. “We now have winter-level patient volumes of critically ill infants / toddlers with RSV, and I’m concerned that we are running out of beds and staff to handle the push over push. “
RSV cases in Texas began to increase in early June and appeared to peak in mid-July, according to data from the state health service.
There was a similar spike in Florida, where infections “were higher than those seen around this time in recent years,” according to a surveillance report.
In Louisiana, where cases have jumped 244% in the last two weeks, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge was nearing capacity on Friday, CNN reported.
“You start with the pandemic for the last 18 months, then the RSV for the last two months,” Dr Trey Dunbar, president of the hospital, told the network. “It seems like one thing after another that keeps our teams very busy.”
In Oklahoma, which has also seen a spike in RSV cases, hospital beds are dwindling.
Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer of the Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health, said Oklahoman that over the past two months, RSV cases in the state had been “exponentially off the charts.”
“RSV is a real problem right now,” he told the newspaper. “What will happen if we have an increase in pediatric Covid cases? “
The increase comes as new coronavirus infections have risen 148% in the United States over the past two weeks and hospitalizations have risen by 73%, according to New York Times data. The surge in coronavirus infections has been largely attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in some states.
“I worry as the children return to school with the Delta in circulation, we will see huge school epidemics that we have not seen in previous waves, disproportionately affecting the children,” wrote the Dr Haq. “I have cared for hospitalized pediatric patients with Covid throughout the pandemic, but this time with unvaccinated and susceptible children plus the Delta variant, we will see more pediatric Covid admissions.”
Governor Greg Abbott of Texas banned local governments and state agencies to require Covid vaccines and banned local authorities from requiring face masks.
Florida could face similar challenges with viruses early in the school year. Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken out against the CDC’s new hiding recommendations, his office saying in a statement last week that “parents know what’s best for their children.”
Flare-ups of RSV infections have also been reported in places like New Zealand, where it is currently winter. Experts say children may be more vulnerable than usual to viruses and seasonal infections because they were underexposed to germs during closures at the start of the pandemic.