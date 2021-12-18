In a world of choice, “choose peace”, urges UN chief

Recalling that after the horrors of world war in the 20th century, “the United Nations was created in the name of peace”, he affirmed that “we are united here today in our quest for peace”.

“Peace remains our guiding star and our most precious goal,” said Mr. Guterres, accepting the distinction awarded to those who seek the peaceful coexistence of peoples.

“Person of faith”

The Franciscan Peace Lamp is a replica of a glass oil lamp that shines on the monastic tomb of Saint Francis of Assisi, which throughout his life inspired environmental ethics.

The award was first awarded in 1981 and past recipients included Pope John Paul II, the Dalai Lama, Saint Teresa of Calcutta and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

“As a person of faith with deep appreciation and respect for the mission of Saint Francis, this award and this ceremony are particularly meaningful,” said the UN chief.

Promote peace

From the start of his first term, the UN chief has made the promotion of peace his top priority.

And after seeing some of the worst impacts of conflict during his tenure as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, he launched “a wave of diplomacy for peace.”

“I put more emphasis on prevention, establishing more rigorous systems and frameworks to analyze risks, strengthen decision-making and help member states act before violence escalates,” he said. he declared during the ceremony, by video link.

“When COVID-19[female[feminine first imposed itself, I understood that it would be a new threat to peace and I immediately called for a global ceasefire to fight our common enemy – the virus ”.

Looking forward

As an honest broker, bridge builder and messenger of peace, the Secretary-General is determined to use his good offices to build on these initiatives.

“But the struggle for peace is often a task of Sisyphus, given the complexity of today’s interconnected conflicts,” he said. “We live in a world where peace is elusive and under enormous threat.”

Mr Guterres painted a picture of countries and regions suffering from protracted conflict and places where peace is routinely underestimated and compromised, noting that such times make times like this even more important to “honor the peace and reflect on our duty to defend and promote it ”. .

Demand for peace

Because it is not a question of a passive acceptance of the status quo but of a concrete act, and sometimes of a difficult choice, declared the senior official of the UNO, “peace requires us”.

“But in our fractured and troubled world, this is vital. It’s the only one. It remains the driving force behind the work of the United Nations, every day, in every country, ”he added.

Quoting from Pope Francis’ encyclical All the brothers, the Secretary-General reaffirmed that it is only by walking on the path of peace, in solidarity, that we can build a better future for all, “because peace can work wonders that war will not do. never “.

“In a world where you can choose anything, let us choose peace”, he concluded.