In a first, researchers discover a pregnant Egyptian mummy

An Egyptian mummy who for decades was considered a male priest was recently discovered to be a pregnant woman, making her the first known case of its kind, scientists have said.

Polish scientists made the discovery by conducting an extensive study, which began in 2015, of more than 40 mummies at the National Museum in Warsaw, said Wojciech Ejsmond, archaeologist and director of the Warsaw Mummy Project, which led the research.

The results were published last month in The Journal of Archaeological Science. “It was absolutely unexpected,” said Dr Ejsmond.

“Our anthropologist rechecked the mummy pelvis area to establish the mummy’s gender and verify everything, and she observed something weird in the pelvis area, some kind of anomaly,” he said. .