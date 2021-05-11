In a firm voice, Queen Elizabeth opens her 67th legislature

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping to use the opening of the British Parliament on Tuesday to galvanize his government’s agenda after scoring victories in England’s regional elections last week. But the spotlight, at least initially, fell on Queen Elizabeth II, who has appeared in public for the first time since the funeral of her husband Prince Philip last month to manage the age-old pageantry.

Accompanied by her son and heir, Prince Charles, the Queen, 95, presided over a ceremony stripped of coronavirus restrictions. But her voice was firm and steady as she read the Queen’s speech, in which Mr Johnson’s government laid out an ambitious program to ‘level’ the economically depressed north of England with the more prosperous south.

It was the 67th opening of Parliament by the Queen and a reassuring sign of continuity for the British constitutional monarchy. For Mr Johnson, it was a chance to bring some semblance of normalcy back to politics, after the Brexit turmoil and a pandemic that crippled the country, killing more than 125,000.

Mr Johnson has indicated that he intends to continue playing a dominant role in the political arena, proposing to abolish a law that restricts his ability to call a general election. As the government reaps credit for Britain’s rapid vaccine rollout and the prospect of an economic boom after the lockdown, analysts said Mr Johnson could decide to call an election a year earlier, in 2023, to better take advantage of the good news.