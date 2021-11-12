In a divided Cyprus, the UN sees the environment as a unifier

A broken plastic chair, printer box, old tires and other discarded trash are loaded into the backs of United Nations vans in the buffer zone dividing Cyprus.

Friday’s initiative, which included young Greek Cypriots who demonstrated their commitment to working with their counterparts in the Turkish Cypriot community, helped make the common heritage of a divided Mediterranean island a little cleaner.

But it came as the policy of dividing the island became more complicated, 47 years after Turkish troops invaded and occupied the northern third of the island in response to a coup sponsored by the Greek military junta.

Since then, the UN has maintained a buffer zone between Turkish and Turkish Cypriot forces in the north – which is recognized only by Ankara – and Greek and Greek Cypriot forces in the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union. .

Although they are divided, the environment has been one of the ways in which the two communities have been able to cooperate.

“There is a common interest in protecting the environment on both sides of the buffer zone,” said Aleem Siddique, spokesperson for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

The buffer zone, 180 kilometers (112 miles) long and up to eight kilometers (five miles) wide, is home to unique species of plants and wildlife, Siddique said.

It has also become a dumping ground, and the UN is working with local groups to organize periodic cleanups.

Friday – last day of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow – around 16 peacekeepers joined United Nations police and civilian members of the United Nations Youth Champions for Environment and Peace in attacking piles of dumped rubbish in the buffer zone near the village of Troulli in the south-east of the island.

– Shared values ​​-

The illegal landfill is reached after several minutes of driving past olive trees on a stone track, with no sign of habitation other than what appeared to be two distant military posts on top of a hill, and an agricultural tractor throwing gas. dust while he worked.

The story continues

Then the dry land was littered with everything from pieces of polystyrene to unrecognizable bits of metal, dumped next to the track.

“We have seen a marked increase in construction activity, violations, the spill,” Siddique said.

It is believed that much of the spill is done at night, by contractors.

As he spoke, Joya Lahoud, 19, and other members of the cleaning crew packed the trash in black plastic garbage bags.

“We all live on the same island, in fact, and we share many similarities and many values,” said Lahoud, who joined the two-week Youth Champions program in August which brought together people from both sides of the world. ‘island, with an emphasis on’ environmental peacebuilding ‘.

She previously helped clean up a beach in Famagusta, in the north.

“We are really working without a division,” said Lahoud, of Larnaca.

Victoras Pallikaras, 22, a Greek Cypriot and Youth Champions participant who works as an environmental activist, said the clean-up efforts showed “we want to be together”.

But Boghos Avetikian, 23, an Armenian Cypriot who lives in the south, lamented that there are no more opportunities for young people from the two communities to work side by side.

“If young people on both sides hang out I think they can create some good things but they don’t meet,” he said, holding the second of the two trash bags he had picked up.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a July report to the Security Council recognized the role of civil society, especially women and youth, as “the key to a settlement and lasting peace ”, while political tensions“ steadily increase ”.

he / kir