In a bid to stoke war hysteria, Pakistan says India plans surgical strike – Times of India
DUBAI: In a new attempt to stir up war hysteria in the region, Pakistan said India was planning a surgical strike against the country.
In a statement at a press conference in Dubai where he ends a two-day visit, the Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.
“An important development has occurred […] I learned from our intelligence forces […] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan, ”he said
Calling this a “serious development,” he added that India “was already trying to seek tacit approval” of what Qureshi called “important players whom they see as their partners,” Dawn reported.
According to Dawn, the Pakistani military had been put on high alert amid a possible threat of a new attempt by India to carry out a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.
The new claims come days after two Pakistani army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in front of Naushera sector in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir by indian army in retaliation for the violation of the ceasefire by the Pakistani army.
Qureshi’s announcement also follows the tense political atmosphere in Pakistan. The Pakistani opposition under the banner of the Pakistani Democratic Movement organized several rallies against the “selective” government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Qureshi made similar statements in April 2019 when he said Pakistan had “reliable information” that India would attack again this month.
The attack could take place between April 16 and 20, he said, adding that Pakistan had expressed its concerns to the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.
India then rejected the Qureshi’s statement calling it “irresponsible and absurd”.
In a strong statement, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh kumar said the Pakistani foreign minister’s comments are intended to stir up hysteria over the war in the region.
In 2016, after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian army in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian army carried out a surgical strike through the line of control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and completely destroyed the ramps of launch, killing many terrorists.
