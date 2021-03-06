World
Imran Khan wins vote of confidence amid opposition boycott – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday, won the confidence of the National Assembly by securing 178 votes, six more than the number required, to secure his term following a major setback in recent Senate polls.
It was inevitable after the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), an anti-government alliance of opposition parties, decided to boycott the session and the government warned its party members against disqualification if they voted against Khan.
The Pakistani government led by Tehreek-e-Insaf had no choice but to demand a vote of confidence in the National Assembly after its candidate for the seat of the General Senate in Islamabad, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, lost to former Prime Minister and opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani.
The total membership of the National Assembly is 342. The opposition enjoys the support of 160 members, while the government and its allies have 180 legislators. Two seats are currently vacant.
Khan needed 172 votes to win the confidence vote. Announcing the result, speaker Asad Qaiser said: “Today Prime Minister Imran Khan won 178 votes.”
Speaking at home after securing the vote of confidence, Imran thanked government lawmakers, including his allies, for standing by his side. He said the way the Senate elections went in Pakistan was embarrassing.
Khan attacked his political opponents and called Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz sharif “thieves”. “These thieves were blackmailing my government for an NRO,” he said.
The NRO refers to the National Reconciliation Order under which Benazir Bhutto and many others were able to return to Pakistan after their exile, as the charges against them were dropped. The term is now commonly used to describe an attempt to use an order to evade someone from legal process.
Khan said that Zardari was commonly mentioned in phrases such as “Ek Zardari sab pe bhaari (One Zardari dominates everyone)” and “Mr 10%” because of his corrupt practices.
The prime minister added that Sharif faked an illness to travel abroad to avoid the legal consequences of his corruption and theft.
He criticized Yusuf Raza Gilani, who beat PTI’s Hafeez Shaikh in recent Senate polls, as one of the most corrupt politicians in the country. “Just look at his wealth and assets (of Gilani) before he became prime minister and compare his assets after he became prime minister. The image will be clear, ”Imran said.
As the work of the National Assembly began, the situation outside parliament turned violent as dozens of PTI supporters clashed with PML-N leaders addressing a press conference.
The situation took a turn for the worse when politicians and PTI supporters started pushing each other and exchanging harsh words.
Television footage showed PML-N’s Musaddiq Malik being beaten from behind, after which he and ex-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who had instigated them to retaliate.
A shoe was thrown at top PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticizing the government.
