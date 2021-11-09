World
Imran Khan urges global community to fulfill ‘moral obligation’ and save Afghans from hunger – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated its appeal to the international community to intervene and save Afghans from hunger, stressing that it is their “moral obligation” to avoid humanitarian disaster facing people in Afghanistan, local media reported.
Imran Khan reiterated once again that Pakistan will continue to provide “all possible aid” to Afghans in an attempt to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the country, the Express Tribune reported.
Imran Khan shared a BBC report that cited the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP) stating that 23 million Afghans were heading to mass starvation, reported The Express Tribune.
Quoting the report, the prime minister said it was the “moral obligation” of the international community to “avoid this humanitarian catastrophe facing the Afghan people,” the newspaper reported.
With each passing day, the situation in Afghanistan worsens under the new Taliban regime who has no funds to purchase food and other basic necessities.
According to the Canadian think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), dozens of Afghans are hungry and some are forced to sell their children to survive.
“There are reports that 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat while half the population is expected to face acute levels of hunger as winter sets in in early November,” IFFRAS said.
Imran Khan reiterated once again that Pakistan will continue to provide “all possible aid” to Afghans in an attempt to avert a looming humanitarian crisis in the country, the Express Tribune reported.
Imran Khan shared a BBC report that cited the executive director of the World Food Program (WFP) stating that 23 million Afghans were heading to mass starvation, reported The Express Tribune.
Quoting the report, the prime minister said it was the “moral obligation” of the international community to “avoid this humanitarian catastrophe facing the Afghan people,” the newspaper reported.
With each passing day, the situation in Afghanistan worsens under the new Taliban regime who has no funds to purchase food and other basic necessities.
According to the Canadian think tank International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), dozens of Afghans are hungry and some are forced to sell their children to survive.
“There are reports that 95 percent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat while half the population is expected to face acute levels of hunger as winter sets in in early November,” IFFRAS said.