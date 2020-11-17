World
Imran Khan: Under pressure to recognize Israel, says Imran | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government was under pressure to recognize Israel, insisting that Islamabad would never establish relations with “Zionists”.
Khan revealed this in an interview with private television, where he said that after recognition of Israel by Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, Islamabad is also asked to recognize Israel. , which his government has rejected so far.
“I have no hesitation in recognizing Israel unless there is a just settlement, which satisfies the Palestinians,” he said.
When asked to name the countries that insisted Islamabad recognize Israel, Khan refrained from pointing fingers and chose to remain silent on the issue.
“There are things we cannot say. We have a good relationship with them,” he said.
Khan reiterated that Pakistan’s founding father Quaid-e-Azad Muhammad Ali Jinnah refused to recognize Israel, adding: “Islamabad will continue to follow in Jinnah’s footsteps against Palestine.”
Khan said Israel has a strong influence in the United States, which he says is “another country that pushes him to recognize Israel.”
“The pressure is due to Israel’s profound impact (influence) on the United States. This influence was actually extraordinary during (US President Donald) Trump’s time,” he said.
The recent recognition of Israel by the UAE and Bahrain has resulted in diplomatic economic relations with Tel Aviv, while many other Arab countries are also considering normalizing their relations with Israel.
Pakistan being a country dependent on the external economy, recognition of Israel and establishment of economic ties can be a major support for Islamabad.
However, Khan said Islamabad would regain its economic strength and stand up first, alone.
Khan said US President-elect Jo Biden’s approach to the issue of Israel must be seen, stating that “Afghanistan is not the real problem, but Israel is”.
“Afghanistan is not the real problem. The real problem is Israel. You have to see how Biden handles this. If he changes Trump’s policy on Israel or continues with them.”
“I’m not sure Biden’s policy on Israel, Iran, and Kashmir, but I’m sure there won’t be any change in Washington’s Afghan policy. Democrats too want to withdraw from Washington. ‘Afghanistan,’ he added.
