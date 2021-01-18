World
Imran Khan under ‘immense pressure’ to resign by January 31, according to PML-N – Times of India
RAWALPINDI: Dismissing allegations about federal government pressure on the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokeswoman Marryum Aurangzeb said she was prime minister Imran Khan who is under “immense pressure” from the 11-party opposition alliance to resign before January 31.
The PML-N spokesman said Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ministers were making “a shade and a cry” as Pakistani citizens stood alongside opposition parties in a bid to oust Imran Khan, Dawn reported.
“Due to the PDM movement to get the ‘incompetent’ government to resign, PTI ministers are shaking and screaming as the people support the opposition position,” Marryum told reporters on Sunday after a meeting of party organization, as quoted by Dawn.
This comes as PDM is about to plan an event outside of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against a foreign funding case in 2014. Vice President PML-N Maryam nawaz would lead a Rawalpindi rally that day, the PML-N spokesperson said.
“On January 19, lawyers, doctors, nurses and farmers will all have to leave their homes and join the PDM (protest),” she said. Additionally, Marryum said the deadline for resigning from the “chosen government” was January 31.
“Fixing the date of the foreign financing file on February 13 is the result of our pressure. I hope that the Election Commission will not be under pressure to take a decision in the case,” she added.
Last week, Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had claimed that the only way to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government was to table a motion of censure.
Bilawal had vowed to convince PDM members on the strategy, while also calling on the prime minister to step down voluntarily due to his “failure on all fronts,” Dawn reported.
“This is the only way out … We are not anarchists. We believe in democracy and the legal process. It is the only way out, I think. We have to go through parliament for every movement,” he said. he said at the press conference.
“We will try to bring the PDM and allied parties down to one page on this option. We believe in democratic standards and that is why we always resist the role of the establishment in forming or breaking governments,” he said. added Bilawal.
