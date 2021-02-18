World
Imran Khan: Pakistan’s economic indicators are improving | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan thursday said PakistanEconomic indicators were slowly improving, banking on foreign exchange reserves and exports, despite the serious challenge posed by the Covid-19 epidemic.
Khan was addressing a congratulatory meeting, celebrating Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) crossing the $ 500 million (Rs. 7,939 crore) mark in deposits.
The RDA initiative was launched in September last year by the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s central bank, to provide banking solutions to non-resident Pakistanis (PNRs).
The initiative aims to improve Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.
In his speech, Khan said the main indicator showing an improving economy was rising exports, which grew more than that of regional competitors.
He said the textile sector was attracting investment and new factories were opened.
“They can’t find [enough] skilled workers for textile factories Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, ”he said.
The prime minister said the current account deficit had narrowed as another indication of the economic stability brought by his government.
Khan said his government also paid off Rs 6 lakh crore ($ 37,787 million) in debt.
He said more could be done to publicize the RDA program so that more people abroad would know about it and open their accounts, as it helped stabilize the country’s economy.
“The Pakistanis overseas are our greatest asset and we have tried to harness this potential to move the country forward,” he said.
He also asked the State Bank of Pakistan to open a special cell to fully help overseas Pakistanis to open up the GDR.
“The more we facilitate expats, the more amounts will come into the Roshan digital account,” he said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Khan tweeted: “I want to thank our Pakistanis overseas for responding so strongly to SBP’s #RoshanDigitalAccounts accounts. 87,833 accounts opened in 97 countries around the world. 500 million dollars (7,939 crore rupees) sent to Pakistan in just 5 months. The momentum continues to increase with $ 243 million (Rs.3858 crore) in the past 6 weeks alone.
