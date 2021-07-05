World
Imran Khan: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Says He Is Considering “Talking To Insurgents” In Balochistan | World News – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan On Monday he said he was considering “talking to the insurgents” in Balochistan and blamed the insurgency in the troubled province on previous governments that failed to carry out development work in the region.
The province of Balochistan is the scene of a long-standing separatist insurgency. Activists in Balochistan say thousands of activists have disappeared in recent years and accuse the Pakistani military of brutally suppressing aspirations for autonomy in the region.
Addressing a gathering of local alumni, students and businessmen in Gwadar During his one-day visit to the port city, Khan said he plans to “talk to the insurgents” in Balochistan, Dawn reported.
He said the unrest in Balochistan was linked to poverty and backwardness and that a government would never have had to worry about the insurgency if it had paid attention to its development.
“We gave the biggest package to Balochistan because we believe that justice has indeed not been served with the people of Balochistan and that the people have been left behind,” he said.
Targeting previous governments, Khan said that in the past, the money that was supposed to be spent on the development of the province was spent by politicians on their own.
“The feeling of deprivation that started to spread in Balochistan, it would never have spread if the politicians in Balochistan had spent the money the right way,” he said.
“It is possible that they (the insurgents) have grievances …” the prime minister said.
Khan said the government has imposed a complete ban on the entry of foreign fishing trawlers into Pakistani waters, including from China, to protect local fishermen. He said the Chinese government “wouldn’t think badly because we have very good relations with China.”
