Imran Khan: Pakistan and India can solve Kashmir problem through dialogue | World News – Times of India
COLOMBO: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Kashmir was the only dispute with India and that it could only be resolved through dialogue.
Addressing the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference which he co-chaired with his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Khan said he had offered India the opportunity to hold talks on peace on his election as prime minister in 2018, but nothing happened.
“Our only dispute is Kashmir and it can only be resolved through dialogue,” he said.
Earlier this month, India said it wanted normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence.
“As soon as I came to power, I contacted our Indian neighbor and explained to the Prime Minister Narendra modi that the way forward for the subcontinent is to resolve our differences through dialogue, ”Khan said.
“I did not succeed, but I am optimistic that meaning will prevail. The only way for the subcontinent to fight poverty is to improve trade relations,” he added.
India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.
“Our position is well known. India wants normal neighborly relations with Pakistan in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. “It is up to Pakistan to create such an environment.”
Ties between India and Pakistan collapsed after a terrorist attack on Pathankot Air Base in 2016 by terrorist groups based in the neighboring country. Subsequent attacks, including one against Indian army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.
The relationship deteriorated further after Indian warplanes shelled a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist training camp in the heart of Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.
Relations deteriorated after India announced in August 2019 the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.
Khan, who is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 pandemic, said political stability in the region – by maintaining good relations with neighboring countries – ensured a conducive environment for business which resulted in the general development of the population.
Sri Lankan Muslim leaders were allowed to meet with Khan after they were initially denied the opportunity.
Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the main Muslim party – the Sri Lankan Muslim Congress – said he had a pleasant and fruitful discussion with Khan. He said the Pakistani prime minister expressed confidence in the ability of Muslim leaders to achieve communal harmony in the island nation.
Khan was under pressure from local Muslim leaders to raise the issue of forced cremations of Muslim victims of Covid-19.
Sri Lanka has adopted a policy of only allowing cremations on the grounds of health concerns despite opposition from the Muslim community and international rights groups who insist on respecting the Islamic religious rite of burials.
Khan praised Sri Lanka earlier this month when Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told parliament that burials would be allowed for Muslim victims of Covid-19. However, the decision has not yet been implemented.
Khan, who is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka since the Covid-19 pandemic, said political stability in the region – by maintaining good relations with neighboring countries – ensured a conducive environment for business which resulted in the general development of the population.
Sri Lankan Muslim leaders were allowed to meet with Khan after they were initially denied the opportunity.
Rauff Hakeem, the leader of the main Muslim party – the Sri Lankan Muslim Congress – said he had a pleasant and fruitful discussion with Khan. He said the Pakistani prime minister expressed confidence in the ability of Muslim leaders to achieve communal harmony in the island nation.
Khan was under pressure from local Muslim leaders to raise the issue of forced cremations of Muslim victims of Covid-19.
Sri Lanka has adopted a policy of only allowing cremations on the grounds of health concerns despite opposition from the Muslim community and international rights groups who insist on respecting the Islamic religious rite of burials.
Khan praised Sri Lanka earlier this month when Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told parliament that burials would be allowed for Muslim victims of Covid-19. However, the decision has not yet been implemented.
