Imran Khan: Opposition Pak Says Won’t Let Imran Khan Be ‘Political Martyr’ – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan -Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam nawaz vowed on Wednesday that the opposition would not allow the country’s prime minister Imran Khan become a “political martyr“.
Speaking to media outside Islamabad District Court after an Avenfield benchmark hearing, Maryam said the prime minister “shouldn’t even try to be like Nawaz sharif“claiming that the former prime minister was” an elected prime minister who came to power through mass votes “as opposed to the outgoing leader, Geo News reported.
Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan’s identity is to conspire against the elected prime minister and stage a 126-day sit-in, “she said in response to her own question.
She was referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in in 2014 in Islamabad.
Maryam asked about the identity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and said she was confined to “conspiracies”, adding that he had “nothing to do with the principles of law and democracy”.
She said the Prime Minister will have to “answer for his plots.”
Speaking further of the so-called “conspiracies”, she stated that if the use of “magic” has been so successful, then it should be used to alleviate gasoline, diesel and flour crises. .
