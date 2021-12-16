imran khan: Imran Khan calls on the international community to engage with the Taliban | News from India – Times of India

World

Imran Khan calls on the international community to engage with the Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the international community to engage with the Taliban whose foreign assets have been frozen.
The government led by Ashraf Ghani in Afghanistan was overthrown in mid-August of this year, and since then the country has faced a severe financial crisis with its foreign assets frozen, according to Geo TV.
Earlier, Imran Khan said that aid organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated and that Islamabad had already pledged to be the air and land bridge for humanitarian aid to Acceptance.
However, despite Imran Khan’s appeal, the latest report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Afghanistan shows concerns about “conditional humanitarianism” or attempts to “take advantage” of it. humanitarian aid for political purposes involving the motives of Pakistan.
In addition, on December 19, Pakistan is hosting an extraordinary session of foreign ministers of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad and the issue of Afghanistan will be discussed in detail.




