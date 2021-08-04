World
Imran Khan appoints Abdul Qayyum Niazi as next PoK prime minister – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed his party MP Abdul Qayyum Niazi as the next prime minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after extensive consultations.
Niazi won the recent parliamentary elections in the Abbaspur-Poonch region.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party won 32 seats in the 53-member House. It is for the first time that the PTI will form a government in PoK.
India rejected the recent PoK elections, claiming that the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to “cover up its illegal occupation” and that it had strongly protested against the issue.
Reacting strongly on the PoK elections, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Pakistan had “no locus standi in these Indian territories” and must evacuate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation.
“The so-called elections in Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation are nothing more than Pakistan’s attempt to cover up its illegal occupation and the material changes it has undertaken in these territories,” he said. he said last week.
“Such an exercise can neither hide the illegal occupation by Pakistan nor the serious human rights violations, exploitation and denial of liberty of the people in these occupied territories,” he said.
Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Prime Minister Khan had chosen Niazi to lead the PTI government in PoK after extensive consultations.
“After extensive consultation and consideration of suggestions, Pakistani Prime Minister and PTI President Imran Khan appointed newly elected MP Mr. Abdul Qayyum Niazi as Prime Minister” of the PoK, he wrote.
The minister also called Qayyum a “dynamic and genuine political activist, devoted to his workers”.
Khan had interviewed several elected officials Friday and Saturday, including Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, lawyer Sultan Mahmood, Khawaja Farooq, Azhar Sadiq and Niazi.
He would have questioned them on strategy and views on the environment, tourism and national and international issues.
A majority of experts said that Ilyas and Sultan Mahmood were the main contenders and among them, most of them agreed that Ilyas was the favorite. But Niazi turned out to be a dark horse to secure the top spot although he was barely noticed.
Niazi was a member of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference before leaving it to join the PTI two years ago. He was also elected from the Muslim Conference platform in 2006 and also served as Minister of Food.
The Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have 12 and 7 seats respectively in the House. The All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party won one seat each.
The ruling party candidates, Anwarul Haq and Riaz Gujjar, were elected chairman and vice-chairman respectively.
