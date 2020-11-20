Imran aims to strengthen ties with Afghanistan during inaugural visit, pledges to reduce violence – Times of India

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attend their meeting at the presidential palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020 (AFP)

KABUL: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday on his first official visit to Kabul, focusing on the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban as well as building confidence and strengthening relations between the two neighbors often acrimonious.

Ghani called Khan’s visit “historic” while the Pakistani prime minister assured the Afghan president that his government would “do everything possible” to help reduce violence in the war-torn country. The visit comes at a crucial time for Afghanistan as Kabul government negotiators and the Taliban lead US-led negotiations in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, to chart the course for ‘post-war Afghanistan.

“You come with a series of important messages … but fundamental to this is that violence is not a response, a comprehensive political settlement for a lasting peace within the framework of our values, our constitution in the republic Islamic is the way of the future, “Ghani told Khan at the presidential palace. Khan acknowledged that Pakistan had played a key role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table and that Islamabad remains concerned that” despite the talks in Qatar, the level of violence is increasing. “” Whatever is possible, we will do to help reduce the violence “and help move the Afghan-Taliban talks towards a ceasefire, said Khan. “The whole purpose of this visit is to build confidence, to communicate more. We will help you. ”

Pakistan has been applauded by Washington and Kabul for its role in bringing the Taliban to the peace table. However, many Afghans still view Pakistan with suspicion, blaming it for the resurgence of the Taliban and for giving the insurgents a safe haven from which to operate. Additionally, many in Afghanistan see Pakistan as anxious to keep the Taliban as possible leverage against India’s influence in Afghanistan, which has criticized any post-war government in Afghanistan that includes the Taliban.