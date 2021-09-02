Improving support for growing number of people with dementia, urges WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) Global status report on the public health response to dementia, reveals that the European Region is home to half of all countries providing effective support.

Yet even in Europe, many plans are expiring, or have already expired, indicating the need to renew government commitments.

“Dementia robs millions of their memories, independence and dignity, but it also robs us of people we know and love, ”said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Targets alone, “not enough”

Dementia is caused by a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain, such as Alzheimer’s disease or stroke. It affects memory and other cognitive functions, as well as the ability to perform daily tasks.

“The world is letting people down with dementia, and it hurts us all“said Tedros.” Four years ago governments agreed to a clear set of goals to improve care for people with dementia. But goals alone are not enough.

The disability associated with dementia is a key factor in the costs of the disease. In 2019, the global price was estimated at $ 1.3 trillion – a number expected to reach $ 1.7 trillion by 2030, or $ 2.8 trillion if care costs are included.

Outbreak case

At the same time, the report explains that the number of people with dementia is increasing.

WHO estimates that 8.1% of women and 5.4% of men over 65 are currently living with the disease – and is expected to reach 78 million by 2030 and 139 million by 2050.

“We need concerted action to ensure that all people with dementia can live with the support and dignity they deserve,” the WHO chief stressed.

Support in terms of caring for people with dementia and those who provide such care must be strengthened at the national level in formal and informal settings, the report said.

This includes community services as well as specialists, long term care and palliative care.

While 89 percent of countries reporting to WHO Global Dementia Observatory (GDO), say they provide community-based dementia services, high-income countries provide medicines, hygiene products, assistive technology and household adjustments, with a higher level of reimbursement.

Informal care

The type and level of services provided by the health and social service sectors also determine the level of informal support that is primarily provided by family members, the report notes.

While the costs of social care are more than a third, informal care accounts for about half of the global cost of dementia.

In low- and middle-income countries, 65 percent of costs are attributable to informal care, while this number drops to around 40 percent in richer countries.

Dementia research

A series of unsuccessful clinical trials for combined treatments at high research and development costs have led to a reluctance to conduct further studies.

However, the GDO shows that funding has recently increased in the UK, US, Canada and other high-income countries, including an annual investment in Alzheimer’s research in the US. United, from $ 631 million in 2015 to around $ 2.8 billion in 2020.

“To have better chances of success, dementia research efforts need to be clearly focused and better coordinatedSaid Tarun Dua, head of the brain health unit at WHO.

That is why WHO is developing the Dementia Research Blueprint, a global coordination mechanism to structure research efforts and stimulate new initiatives.

While only two-thirds of the countries reporting to the GDO ‘rarely’ if ever involve people with dementia in their studies, the WHO has argued that patients – as well as their caregivers and families – should be included in future studies. research efforts.

Increase awareness

Meanwhile, countries in all regions have made progress in implementing public awareness campaigns to improve understanding of dementia, according to the report.

Two-thirds of GDO reporters conducted awareness campaigns.

And two-thirds have moved to improve social and physical accessibility for people with dementia and provided training and education to populations outside the healthcare sector, such as the police, firefighters and first responders.