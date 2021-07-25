World
Imprisoned by Burmese junta, Oz economist “faces risk of Covid” – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Wife of Australian economist Sean Turnnell appealed to the Burmese military authorities to release her husband as a serious threat to Covid affected the colonial era Insein prison where he has been held since February 6.
Herself an academic, the wife of Turnell Ha Seen posted his call on Facebook, where she said the Myanmar state administration had issued an order that prisoners would be released due to the dangers of Covid in prison. “Please, I beg you, let my husband, Sean Turnell, be released now. He has not been vaccinated and therefore is at serious risk if he catches Covid, especially due to his personal medical history, ”she wrote.
Ha wrote that she does not wish this disease on anyone, the generals or their families or anyone as it is a terrible disease and the same must be considered for Turnell’s family. “The Insein is increasingly becoming a dangerous place with reported deaths caused by Covid-19. I beg you to let Sean go home to Australia, she said.
She added that if that is not possible, Turnell will be released and kept under house arrest. “Sean is a law enforcement citizen, he will not run away from you or leave your country without your permission,” she said.
Lawyers for Turnell said the prosecution needed him to Official Secrets Act case against Aung San Suu Ki and so it is better to keep it alive. “I beg you to accept my request, a request from a desperate woman who is worried about her husband’s health,” Ha said.
So far, all efforts by the Australian government and the community at large have failed to secure Turnell’s release. A respected and valued scholar who specializes in trade and development and has written well-received books on subjects such as the Chettiars in Burma, Turnell has been a longtime advisor to Aung San Suu Ki.
