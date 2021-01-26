Implementation research to achieve health related #SDGs

PhD Shafi Bhuiyan

TORONTO, Canada, January 26 (IPS) – The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to ensure healthy living and promote well-being for all ages. The main objective of the SDGs is to improve equity to meet the needs of women, children and disadvantaged populations in particular.

Shafi Bhuiyan PhD Traditionally, a mother nurtures a family with care, support and love. Therefore, the health of a family begins with the health of the mother. Maternal health is often neglected in many countries, focusing only on treating complications deemed “necessary”. However, unlike this, maternal health care must cover all aspects of the mother’s health, from pre-pregnancy to post-pregnancy to childcare.

Globally, maternal and child health Implementation of the MCH Manual International Committee research has established that the MCH manual is an innovative home-based dossier that integrates information on maternal and child health into a single booklet, including pregnancy, labor, immunization, breastfeeding, nutrition, growth and child development and disease. As such, it has proven to be an effective tool in promoting and protecting the health of mothers and children. MCH manuals are often the only health care guides that facilitate equitable access to primary health care. The handbook will thus help break the stigma of seeking health care for women and empower women to make informed decisions about their own health and pregnancy.

The manual was first introduced in Japan in 1948, along with other public health interventions. The manual has helped Japan become the country with the second lowest infant mortality rate in the world. Nevertheless, Japan still identifies new perspectives and potential for using the SMI manual for early detection of diseases in children (autism, neurodevelopmental disorders) and risk assessment of obesity, cardiovascular disease, endocrine and mental illness.

The MCH manual has been adopted in more than 42 developed and developing countries around the world and has proven its effectiveness in improving maternal and child health care. It has been observed that mothers with MCH manuals are more aware of appropriate antenatal care, the right nutritional choices during pregnancy and are more aware of the importance of vaccination. In addition, the content of the SMI manual is flexible and easy to change depending on the culture and socio-economic status of the country.

The SMI Handbook helps service providers and users understand what full SMI services entail. Thanks to its two-way interface, the manual also offers mothers the opportunity to collaborate with health care providers. It allows mothers to document their health issues, symptoms, and timing to track their health progress over time. At the same time, it allows health care providers to keep records of health services to which mothers have access. This two-way exchange of information between the provider and mothers increases both the provider’s ability to monitor health status and the patient’s ability to understand when to seek treatment.

The manual is recognized for its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation and the aggregation of multiple health knowledge tools and health records. Its simplistic user interface has also demonstrated a huge impact on economic and research value.

Even before the emergence of COVID-19, high-quality and timely maternal health services were unavailable, inaccessible or unaffordable for millions of women. Now, with the public health restrictions, there is an excessive burden on the health care system. This limits access to care and has a negative impact on the health of women and children. As a result, many pregnant women are likely to end up receiving insufficient care throughout their pregnancy.

The disruption of essential services could lead to disproportionately greater perinatal losses in areas with high maternal and neonatal mortality, a reduction in the prevalence of breastfeeding, and an increase in the number of unvaccinated and undervaccinated children. All of these factors exacerbate existing inequalities in access to health services. however, MCH manual could promote continuum of care for maternal and child health and close the existing gap even during the pandemic. Using the manual also ensures that invisible mothers and children become visible. It helps to strengthen the health system by enabling women to become active participants in their health care.

Globally, the SMI manual has been used in many countries for more than two decades. Efforts are currently underway to develop a digital SMI manual application, thus ensuring safe delivery and services of SMI locally and globally. The digital application of the MCH manual is expected to help reduce delays in decision-making at the family level, as well as delays in organizing quality services at the facility level.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focus on improving health equity so that “no one is left behind”. Pilot implementation research in several countries has demonstrated that the MCH manual is a useful tool for expanding knowledge for better access to quality, affordable and equitable primary health care. It could also support the integration of reproductive health into national strategies and promote effective maternal and child health programs. Thus, the SMI Handbook provides a platform to improve universal access to health care services, enhance human health security and reduce “unmet needs” for the most disadvantaged population.

Dr. Shafi Bhuiyan is an award-winning professor and internationally recognized academic / professional leader in the field of global health. He is the co-creator of the pilot MSc program at the University of Toronto, and the co-founder and academic director of the Transition Program for Internationally Trained Physicians at Ryerson University. Dr Bhuiyan is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Canadian Coalition for Global Health Research and Visiting Professor at the Bangladesh University of Health Sciences.

