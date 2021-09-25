Immigrants who escaped Texas camp crackdown face yet another set of dire circumstances in Mexico

Fernando Llano / AP

A Haitian immigrant crosses the Rio Grande to Ciudad Acuña, Mexico.

The 35-year-old father weighed his options: return to the United States, where he could be sent back to Haiti, or stay in Mexico as authorities closed in on him and other immigrants. Wood, who declined to give his full name for fear of retaliation from the United States or Mexico for speaking out, said he didn’t have a plan but had to form one if he wanted to take care of his wife and two daughters. “I would love to stay here in Mexico, but I’m scared because I’m not allowed to be here,” Wood told BuzzFeed News. “But the United States can kick us out. I don’t know what to do.” Like hundreds of immigrants who left Camp Del Rio, Texas this week to try to avoid being airlifted to Haiti, walls are closing in on them, this time on the Mexican side of the border. Immigration officers, flanked by armed soldiers and police, carried out day and night raids on the streets of Ciudad Acuña, where they detained and transported immigrants to the southern states of Mexico. For days, immigrants have been back and forth across precarious Rio Grande, moving to whatever side of the border feels most friendly. Before dawn Thursday, Mexican immigration officers entered the camp flanked by local police and the National Guard. The mostly Haitian immigrants who lived in a park in Ciudad Acuña were woken up with a start. The presence of Mexican authorities was enough to frighten some of them on the US side of the border, a place they had previously abandoned after the Biden administration began returning hundreds of immigrants to Haiti. No one was detained in the park, but the threat was looming. The Biden administration has moved thousands of immigrants from the Del Rio area to other parts of the border, to be treated in the country or deported. He relied, in large part, on Title 42 policy, which cites the pandemic as the reason for allowing border officials to quickly turn back asylum seekers, to empty the Del Rio camp of thousands of Haitians. In a matter of days, the United States repatriated nearly 2,000 immigrants to Haiti. On Friday, more flights were expected to the troubled country following an earthquake and a presidential assassination.

Rodrigo Abd / AP

Students gather before class begins at École Sainte Bernadette inside Fort Dimanche, which was once a prison, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on September 23, 2021. Rare conditions show just how far the country must go as it rebuilds itself after an earthquake in mid-August.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday that the camp under the Del Rio international bridge had been cleared and no migrants remained there. Since September 9, nearly 30,000 immigrants have been met in Del Rio, Mayorkas said. 8,000 others had returned voluntarily to Mexico and 5,000 others were awaiting treatment, meaning they will either be deported or allowed to remain in the country. Mayorkas added that more than 12,000 immigrants who had entered the United States would have their cases heard. He argued that the use of Title 42 was necessary due to the pandemic and that it was not an immigration policy. He also noted that the policy allowed exceptions. On Thursday, a Mexican immigration officer, who only gave BuzzFeed News his last name, Rodriguez, said they, alongside the National Guard and local police, showed up at the park in Ciudad Acuña before dawn and scared the immigrants because the United States was investigating Del Rio, and they feared people would drown trying to get back to Mexico. But their early morning presence had the opposite effect on some immigrants who had forded the Rio Grande back to Del Rio, Texas. Mexican authorities quickly blocked their access, cutting a yellow rope that immigrants had used to cross the river. Although many Haitians initially left their homes to travel to Brazil or Chile after the Magnitude 7.2 earthquake, immigration policies in these countries had become more restrictive in the past five years, according to a 2021 study report on the migration of Haitian women. The report, released by the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, says the tighter restrictions have led many Haitians to travel to Mexico.

José Torres / Reuters

Immigrants from Central America, Haiti and Cuba line up outside the Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission to seek asylum and refugee status in Mexico.

One of them was Wood, whose 12-year-old daughter passed out of dehydration last week at Camp Del Rio. “If you go out on the streets of Haiti, you have to pray to come back,” he said. Wood immigrated with his family to Chile, where he tried to make a living – but without legal status there, finding a well-paying job was difficult. He considered returning to Chile, but that would mean having to cross the Darién Gap, a jungle that UNICEF describe as one of the most dangerous roads in the world. It was the most difficult part of the journey to the US-Mexico border, Wood said, adding that criminals violently rob immigrants and rape women in the area. “It’s something you go through once in your life, not twice,” he said. Standing in the camp, Wood was sleeping with his family, Rodriguez, the immigration officer, said authorities had established a refuge in Ciudad Acuña for those who wanted to leave the park in which they were camping. He also said immigrants could continue their asylum process with the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, but they would have to do so in the town of Tapachula in the state of Chiapas in southern Mexico. But Tapachula is a city-prison for immigrants who do not have papers to leave the state or work permits. If they try to leave without paying the smugglers thousands of dollars, they have to face the National Guard troops. There have also been violent clashes for years between immigrants trying to leave and Mexican authorities, under pressure from US officials, who are trying to prevent them from heading north. Last month, Mexican officials sentenced the “inappropriate” actions of their agents after violent clashes with immigrants in Tapachula.

José Torres / Reuters

Mexican agents detain a member of a caravan of immigrants and asylum seekers who hoped to reach Mexico City and obtain the papers that would allow them to travel the country. The immigrants were tired of waiting for documents at Tapachula.