World
IMF, World Bank urged to ensure timely delivery of safe and effective Covid vaccines to all countries – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Claiming the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will be felt for years to come, a joint ministerial committee of the International Monetary Fund and the world Bank urged the two global financial bodies to ensure the timely delivery of safe and effective vaccines to all countries.
“Timely delivery of safe and effective vaccines to all countries is essential to end the pandemic, especially when new variants emerge. Developing countries need to strengthen their preparedness for immunization campaigns and develop coordinated strategies to reach vulnerable populations, ”said the Development Committee, released after the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank here on Friday.
The panel noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.
The economic shock increases poverty, worsens inequalities and reverses development gains. As the global economy begins to gradually recover, uncertainty surrounds the outlook for the short and medium term, he said.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has so far infected 134,545,099 people and killed 2,914,590 worldwide.
“We call for sustained, differentiated and targeted financial and technical support for an adequate policy response, strong coordination between bilateral and multilateral organizations and increased support to the private sector. We urge the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in accordance with their respective mandates, to work closely and with other partners to contain the impacts of the pandemic, ”the statement said.
The committee called for increased efforts to support the manufacturing capacity of vaccines and pandemic-related medical supplies in developing countries.
“The pandemic has triggered far-reaching consequences, and we must strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics, and at the same time make progress in building robust health systems with universal coverage,” he said. .
As the poorest countries face the crisis with increased resource constraints, limited fiscal space and rising public debt levels, more of them, including small states, are vulnerable to financial strains, he said, noting that the rapid initial response under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) provided much-needed liquidity to IDA countries.
Supervised by 173 shareholder countries, the International Development Association is the part of the World Bank that helps the poorest countries of the world by providing loans and grants at zero or low interest rates for programs that stimulate economic growth.
“The effects of the Covid-19 crisis will be felt for years to come. Mobility restrictions and lockdowns have triggered job losses, especially for women, youth and vulnerable groups, and can undermine ‘social inclusion,’ the committee said.
School closures have caused unprecedented disruption in education, especially for girls, damaging human capital, with long-term economic implications. Inflation and income depletion have increased household debt and food insecurity, he said, urging the IMF and the World Bank to step up their work to tackle rising levels of food insecurity. and to help countries achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 and nutrition for all.
Welcoming the intensification of climate finance by the WBG over the past two years and its continued role as the largest multilateral source of climate investments in developing countries, the committee commended the work of the World Bank. and the IMF to assess the impact of climate change on stability.
Noting that a vibrant private sector is essential for countries to recover, create jobs and embrace economic transformation, he urged the WBG to continue its work to help attract private capital and finance and support the private sector. .
Earlier in his address to the Development Committee, World Bank Group President David Malpass said that the world is developing a better line of sight and that “our collective efforts to fight poverty, climate change and inequalities will be the defining choices of our time “.
“It is time to move urgently towards opportunities and solutions that allow sustainable and widespread economic growth without harming the climate, degrading the environment or leaving hundreds of millions of families in poverty,” he said. he declares.
Malpass welcomed the G20’s decision to extend the DSSI until the end of 2021.
“We are working closely with the IMF to support the implementation of the G20 common framework, as detailed in this joint document. I welcome the clear statement in the G20 communiqué that the need for debt treatment and restructuring envelope which is necessary to be based on an IMF / World Bank debt sustainability analysis as input to the deliberations of the creditors’ committee, ”he said.
To recover from Covid-19, there is a need to put in place long-term integrated strategies that emphasize green, resilient and inclusive development, Malpass said.
“This must be aligned with the need for policies that help countries increase literacy, reduce stunting and malnutrition, ensure access to clean water and energy, and provide better health care, ”he said.
“We must help countries improve their preparedness for future pandemics. We must help them accelerate the development and adoption of digital technologies. We must work to improve and extend local supply chains and strengthen biodiversity and ecosystems “said Malpass.
“Timely delivery of safe and effective vaccines to all countries is essential to end the pandemic, especially when new variants emerge. Developing countries need to strengthen their preparedness for immunization campaigns and develop coordinated strategies to reach vulnerable populations, ”said the Development Committee, released after the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank here on Friday.
The panel noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented health, economic and social crisis, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.
The economic shock increases poverty, worsens inequalities and reverses development gains. As the global economy begins to gradually recover, uncertainty surrounds the outlook for the short and medium term, he said.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus has so far infected 134,545,099 people and killed 2,914,590 worldwide.
“We call for sustained, differentiated and targeted financial and technical support for an adequate policy response, strong coordination between bilateral and multilateral organizations and increased support to the private sector. We urge the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in accordance with their respective mandates, to work closely and with other partners to contain the impacts of the pandemic, ”the statement said.
The committee called for increased efforts to support the manufacturing capacity of vaccines and pandemic-related medical supplies in developing countries.
“The pandemic has triggered far-reaching consequences, and we must strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics, and at the same time make progress in building robust health systems with universal coverage,” he said. .
As the poorest countries face the crisis with increased resource constraints, limited fiscal space and rising public debt levels, more of them, including small states, are vulnerable to financial strains, he said, noting that the rapid initial response under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) provided much-needed liquidity to IDA countries.
Supervised by 173 shareholder countries, the International Development Association is the part of the World Bank that helps the poorest countries of the world by providing loans and grants at zero or low interest rates for programs that stimulate economic growth.
“The effects of the Covid-19 crisis will be felt for years to come. Mobility restrictions and lockdowns have triggered job losses, especially for women, youth and vulnerable groups, and can undermine ‘social inclusion,’ the committee said.
School closures have caused unprecedented disruption in education, especially for girls, damaging human capital, with long-term economic implications. Inflation and income depletion have increased household debt and food insecurity, he said, urging the IMF and the World Bank to step up their work to tackle rising levels of food insecurity. and to help countries achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 and nutrition for all.
Welcoming the intensification of climate finance by the WBG over the past two years and its continued role as the largest multilateral source of climate investments in developing countries, the committee commended the work of the World Bank. and the IMF to assess the impact of climate change on stability.
Noting that a vibrant private sector is essential for countries to recover, create jobs and embrace economic transformation, he urged the WBG to continue its work to help attract private capital and finance and support the private sector. .
Earlier in his address to the Development Committee, World Bank Group President David Malpass said that the world is developing a better line of sight and that “our collective efforts to fight poverty, climate change and inequalities will be the defining choices of our time “.
“It is time to move urgently towards opportunities and solutions that allow sustainable and widespread economic growth without harming the climate, degrading the environment or leaving hundreds of millions of families in poverty,” he said. he declares.
Malpass welcomed the G20’s decision to extend the DSSI until the end of 2021.
“We are working closely with the IMF to support the implementation of the G20 common framework, as detailed in this joint document. I welcome the clear statement in the G20 communiqué that the need for debt treatment and restructuring envelope which is necessary to be based on an IMF / World Bank debt sustainability analysis as input to the deliberations of the creditors’ committee, ”he said.
To recover from Covid-19, there is a need to put in place long-term integrated strategies that emphasize green, resilient and inclusive development, Malpass said.
“This must be aligned with the need for policies that help countries increase literacy, reduce stunting and malnutrition, ensure access to clean water and energy, and provide better health care, ”he said.
“We must help countries improve their preparedness for future pandemics. We must help them accelerate the development and adoption of digital technologies. We must work to improve and extend local supply chains and strengthen biodiversity and ecosystems “said Malpass.
Source link