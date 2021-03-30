IMF and World Bank must urgently help finance developing countries

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 (IPS) – COVID-19 has delayed the uneven progress of recent decades, directly causing more than two million deaths. The slowdown, due to the pandemic and political responses, has pushed hundreds of millions more into poverty, hunger and worse, also exacerbating many inequalities.

Development decline

The outlook for developing countries is bleak, with 5.7% production losses in 2020. Compared to pre-pandemic trends, the expected loss of 8.1% by the end of 2021 will be much worse than that of advanced countries with a decline of 4.7%.

COVID-19 has further hampered progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since progress was largely “off track” even before the pandemic, developing countries will need a lot of support to mitigate further setbacks, let alone get back on track.

Extremely poor people, defined by the World Bank as those with incomes below $ 1.90 / day, have increased by 119 to 124 million in 2020, and are expected to increase from an additional 143 million to 163 million in 2021.

Limited budget response

Global fiscal efforts of nearly US $ 14 billion, as well as low interest rates, cash injections and asset purchases by central banks, have helped. Nevertheless, the global economy will lose more than US $ 22 trillion in 2020-2025 due to the pandemic.

Government responses have been strongly influenced by access to finance. Developed countries represented four fifths total fiscal responses to the pandemic costing $ 14 billion. Rich countries have deployed the equivalent of a fifth of national income for budgetary efforts.

Meanwhile, emerging market economies spent just 5% and low income countries (LICs) a paltry 1.3% on mid 2020. In 2020, an increase in spending, despite a decrease in income, increased budget deficits emerging countries and middle income countries (MICs) at 10.3% and LICs at 5.7%.

Government revenues have plummeted due to falling production, commodity prices, and the Bank’s long-standing advice to cut taxes. Worse yet, they already face a heavy debt burden and expensive borrowing costs. Meanwhile, private funding fell 700 billion dollars in 2020.

Developing countries have lost portfolio outflows of 103 billion USD during the first five months. Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows to emerging and developing countries also dropped from 30 to 45% in 2020. At the same time, bilateral donors reduce aid commitments by 36% between 2019 and 2020.

Meanwhile, liquidity support, debt relief and available funding are woefully insufficient. These factors limit the budgetary efforts of LICs, with decrease spending, deterioration of medium-term recovery prospects!

Debt burdens

In 2019, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) assessed half of LICs as being at high risk of debt distress or already in debt distress – more than double the share of 2013. Debt in LICs increased to 65% of GDP in 2019 by 47% in 2010.

Thus, the LICs started the pandemic with more debt compared to public revenue, larger deficits and higher borrowing costs than high income countries. And now bigger budget deficits 2 to 3 billion USD projected for 2021 would involve more debt.

The composition of the debt has become more risky with more commercial borrowing, especially with foreign currency bond issues exceeding other sources of funding, in particular official development assistance (ODA) and multilateral loans.

More than half of the public debt of LICs is non-concessional, exacerbating its implications. The maturity periods of the external debt have also decreased. In addition, interest payments cost more than 12% of public revenue in 2018, compared to less than 7% in 2010.

Riskier financial flows

Developing economies have increasingly had to borrow on commercial terms in transnational financial markets as international flows of public finance and access to concessional resources have declined.

Low interest rates, due to unconventional monetary policies in developed countries, encouraged borrowing from developing countries, especially higher MICs. But despite generally low international interest rates, LICs external debt rates have risen.

Global ODA flows – net of principal repayments – from OECD countries decreased in 2017 and 2018. These flows have long been below the financing needs of 2030 Agenda for the SDGs. Instead of giving 0.7% of their national income in the form of ODA to developing countries, as long promised, the ODA actually disbursed has still to reach half of this level.

Although the total flows of financial resources (ODA, FDI, remittances) to the least developed countries (LDCs) increased slightly, ODA remained well below their needs, fall from 9.4% of GNI of LDCs in 2003 to 4.3% in 2018. At the same time, FDI to LDCs fall from 4.1% of their GNI in 2003 to 2.3% in 2018.

There was also a move away from “ traditional ” creditors, including multilateral financial institutions and rich countries Paris Club members. Some donor governments are increasingly using aid to promote the interests of private companies. ‘Mixed financing‘ summer Assumed turning billions of dollars in aid into billions of dollars in development finance.

But the private financing actually mobilized has been modest, around $ 20 billion per year – well below the urgent expenditure needs of the LICs and MICs, and less than a quarter of ODA in 2017. These changes further reduced the recipient government’s policy discretion.

Insufficient support

The 2020 cancellation by the IMF 213.5 million USD debt service payments owed by 25 eligible LICs were welcome. But the G20 Debt Service Suspension (DSSI) initiative was grossly inadequate, simply kick the can on the road. He did not write off any debt, as interest continued to accumulate during the all too brief period of suspension.

The G20 initiative hardly met urgent needs, while private creditors refused to cooperate. Intended only for LICs, it did not address the issues faced by PRI. Many PRI also face enormous debt, with the top MICs alone having US $ 2.0-2.3 billion in 2020-2021.

World Bank President David Malpass expressed concern that any change in normal debt service would have a negative impact on the Bank’s position in financial markets, where it issues bonds to finance loans to PRI.

The Bank Group made available 160 billion USD for the period from April 2020 to June 2021, but moved too slowly with his Emergency pandemic financing facility (PEF). By the time he paid out US $ 196 million, the amount was deemed too small and contagion had spread.

Special drawing rights

The issuance of $ 650 billion in new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) will increase the IMF’s $ 1 billion lending capacity, which was already insufficient before the pandemic. But 650 billion USD of SDR is only half of the new DTS1tn (1.37 billion USD) The Financial Times considers it necessary in view of the magnitude of the problem.

To help, rich countries could transfer unused SDRs to IMF special funds for LICs, such as Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT) and the Containment and Disaster Relief Trust (CCRT), or for development finance.

Similar arrangements can be made for the Bank. A World Bank version of the IMF’s CCRT could guarantee uninterrupted debt service while providing relief to countries in need. Investors in bank bonds appreciate the distinction.

Therefore, the issuance of SDRs and the completion of other institutional reforms at the spring meetings in April could allow for greater financial intermediation of the IMF and the Bank. These can go a long way in financing emergency relief, recovery and pandemic reforms in developing countries.

