IMF and World Bank must support recovery in developing countries

SYDNEY and KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 (IPS) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak unprecedented human and economic devastation, erasing years of modest and uneven progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Developing countries now need much more support as progress towards the SDGs has beennot on the right track“Even before the pandemic.

Anise Chowdhury

By the end of 2022, average incomes are expected to be 18% below pre-crisis levels in low income countries (LICs) and 22% below in emerging and developing countries excluding China , compared to 13% lower for developed economies.

These lower incomes will push hundreds of millions of people into extreme poverty and hunger, surviving on incomes of less than $ 1.90 / day. the world Bank estimates that the poor increased from 119 to 124 million in 2020 and from 143 to 163 million more this year.

The budget gap is growing rapidly

As the UN Secretary General noted, “Richer countries have benefited from an unprecedented $ 16 trillion in emergency aid measures, … least developed countries have spent 580 times less in per capita terms on their response to COVID -19 “!

Last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and UNCTAD estimated that developing countries needed around US $ 2.5 trillion to help affected families and businesses and to accelerate economic recovery.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva later recognized that developing countries need much more. IMF April 2021 Tax Monitor estimates that access to basic services only by 2030 in 121 developing countries would require US $ 3 billion, of which up to half in LICs.

Most developing countries cannot do more because of financial constraints. As public spending needs increase, the pandemic has dramatically reduced their income. Recent IMF research found that “larger production losses are suffered by countries with lower GDP per capita”, in part due to “weaker fiscal stimulus”.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

With limited tax and other revenues, developing countries will need to borrow more, thereby increasing their level debt. As the IMF notes that “the international community must provide additional support in the form of grants, concessional financing and, in some cases, debt relief”.

Too little, too late?

The Bretton Woods institutions (BWI) – the IMF and the World Bank – must mitigate further setbacks, enabling relief, recovery and reform. The IMF and the Bank have reacted, sometimes in innovative ways, but far too slowly. More importantly, the actual support from the two IBWs to date falls short of the needs.

The Fund used its Containment and disaster relief funds to provide six-month relief on IMF debt payments owed by 29 LICs. But last October, the IMF’s board of directors rejected a new pandemic support facility with easier than usual conditions.

Although the Fund has committed approximately $ 250 billion, a quarter of its $ 1 trillion lending capacity, it has so far deployed only a tenth of its capacity, according to former senior official, Ousmène Mandeng. Rather, he argues, the Fund should provide much more support that countries need and want.

According to The Economist, since March 2020, the IMF has disbursed only $ 32 billion in emergency financing while offering $ 74 billion through other facilities, both “with more conditions”.

The 85 countries that now receive IMF funds represent only about 5% of global GDP. None of them was able to access the Fund’s new “short-term liquidity line” due to its strict conditions.

IBWs face the challenge

In April 2020, the Bank announced the creation of a new multi-donor trust fund, the Funds. This is meant to complement the 160 billion USD the World Bank Group pledged to deploy by mid-2021.

Bank disbursements have been slow despite the urgency, with actual disbursements to needy countries only totaling $ 79 billion by June 2021, less than half of what was promised. The Bank too fall his Emergency pandemic financing facility, criticized for being too small and too slow.

However, fast-disbursing budget support during the much deeper and more widespread pandemic crisis is in fact less than during the GFC. The Bank no longer offers emergency budget support.

Just as the Fund lent more in 2009 during the global financial crisis (GFC) than since the start of the pandemic, new loan disbursements from the Bank have increased. less in the first half of the pandemic than during the GFC.

The Bank has committed US $ 19.5 billion to finance the G-20 completely insufficient Debt Service Suspension Initiative from April to December 2020 (DSSI). During this time he has refused any debt blocking for loans owed to him, claim that it would jeopardize his credit rating and, therefore, his ability to borrow cheaply.

IBWs must be part of the solution

Blocked by Trump administration, likely $ 650 billion problem IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) is still only half of DTS1tn (1.37 billion USD) The Financial Times deemed necessary.

SDRs do not need to be repaid and are subject to a very low interest rate (currently 0.05%), which costs less than loans. They are often more attractive than grants, usually tied to conditions.

While the 75 LICs expected to receive around $ 62 billion in SDRs, poor countries could benefit much more if rich countries transferred their unused SDRs to BWIs. In addition to debt relief, the Bank could then intermediate more long-term development finance at the lowest possible cost to borrowing countries.

As UNCTAD also argued that the multilateral system must lend much more to developing countries at lower cost. In 2019, the average interest rate on multilateral debt to LICs was 1.7%, compared to 2.5% for bilateral loans.

The rates of private creditors are much higher. With the status of “privileged creditor” (that is to say being reimbursed before others), the Bank can borrow – and lend – at the lowest rates. This is most easily done by expanding the loans and guarantees of the bank.

Bank for recovery and development?

Loans worth $ 500 billion, mainly for the poorest countries, will likely be announced this week at the spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. Since IBWs can offer much better terms, this will certainly help, but much more is urgently needed.

Borrow at the current rate of 1.75% from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on a 20-year loan, total debt service in 2021 and 2022 would drop from $ 90 billion to $ 65 billion, for example , savings of $ 25 billion for LICs eligible for the G20-DSSI.

If all developing countries took advantage, the savings would be much larger, around US $ 285 billion. But to do this, both the IMF and the Bank would need to expand their lending capacities with additional resources.

At present, too many developing countries are forced to adapt reduce social and environmental programs. By lowering loan costs and other demands, IBWs can become part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

