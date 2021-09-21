Images of treatment of Haitian migrants by border patrols sparks outrage

“They are really good to watch in the brush,” said Kerlikowske, referring to the horses, “but the outdoors, especially with a lot of people, is probably not the best place for them.”

Regarding the border patrol, he added: “I think they are really trying to send a strong deterrent message.

Although he initially suggested his administration would end the public health rule and revert to allowing migrants to go through the usual asylum procedure, Mr Biden turned to deterrence, insisting that the border is not open and using repatriation flights to convey what now is not the time for migrants to try to come to the United States. The border posts in recent months have reached their highest level in decades.

Despite this, there have been inconsistencies at various points along the border over who will be barred from entering the United States under the public health rule. Some say this has confused migrants “about the situation at the border and how best to seek protection,” said Robyn Barnard, senior refugee protection adviser at Human Rights First.

Immigration advocates also suggested that the administration was ignoring its own assessment of living conditions in Haiti, which it deemed so extreme it extended authorization at the end of July for any Haitian who was in the country to live temporarily in the United States.

“It is reprehensible that Haitian families seeking safety amid political violence and a devastating earthquake at home are faced with anti-black violence and have no real opportunity to seek protection,” said Katharina Obser, director of the Women’s Refugee Commission.

Many recent migrants to Del Rio have not lived in Haiti for years; instead, they resided in South America after fleeing the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti in 2010. This made rapid evictions even more difficult for people who are returnees to a country they no longer know.