“I’m just crying”: starving in Ethiopia’s stranded Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) – In parts of Ethiopian Tiger region, people only eat green leaves for days. At a health center last week, a mother and her newborn baby weighing just 1.7 pounds starved to death. In each neighborhood of over 20 where an aid group works, the inhabitants have died of hunger.

For months, the United Nations has warned of famine in this besieged corner of northern Ethiopia, calling it the world’s worst food crisis in a decade. Today, internal documents and eyewitness accounts reveal the first starvation since the Ethiopian government imposed what the UN calls “a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid” in June.

Forced famine is the latest chapter in a conflict in which Tigrayans have been slaughtered, gang-raped and deported. Months after crops were burned and communities laid bare, a new kind of death set in.

“You are killing people,” recalls Hayelom Kebede, the former director of the Ayder referral hospital in Tigray, in a phone call this month. “They said, ‘Yeah, okay, we’ll pass it on to the prime minister.’ What can I do? I’m just crying.

He shared with the Associated Press photos of some of the 50 children receiving “very intensive care” due to malnutrition, the first such images to emerge from Tigray in months. In one, a small child with frightened eyes stares straight into the camera, a feeding tube in his nose, a protective amulet resting in the deep hollow of his throat.

Medications are almost exhausted and hospital staff have not been paid since June, Hayelom said. Conditions elsewhere for Tigray’s 6 million inhabitants are often worse.

The blockade and accompanying famine mark a new phase in the 10-month war between Tigray’s forces and the Ethiopian government, as well as its allies. Now the United States emitted an ultimatum: take action to stop the fighting and let aid flow freely, or a new wave of sanctions could emerge in a few weeks.

The war began as a political dispute between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and the Tigrayans who have long dominated Ethiopia’s repressive national government. Since November, witnesses said, Ethiopian and neighboring Eritrean forces have looted food sources and destroyed health centers.

In June, Tigray fighters recaptured the region and the Ethiopian government declared a ceasefire, citing humanitarian reasons. Instead, the government has sealed off the region more tightly than ever, fearing aid will reach Tigray forces.

Over 350,000 tonnes of food aid are positioned in Ethiopia, but very few of them can enter Tigray. The government is so suspicious that aid workers boarding rare flights to the region have been given an unusual list of items they cannot bring: dental floss. Can opener. Multivitamins. Medicines, even personal.

The list, obtained by the PA, also prohibits means of documenting the crisis, including hard drives and USB keys. Photos and videos of Tigray have been missing from social media since June as aid workers and others, facing intense searches by authorities, fear they will be caught with them on their devices. The Tigray has returned to obscurity, with no telecommunications, no internet, no banking services and very little help.

The Ethiopian prime minister and other senior officials have denied that there is hunger in Tigray. The government blamed the Tigray forces and the insecurity for the problems in delivering aid. He also accused humanitarian groups of supporting and even arming Tigray fighters.

Prime Minister’s spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not say when the government would allow basic services in the region. The government “has opened up access to aid routes by reducing the number of checkpoints from seven to two and creating airlifts for humanitarian flights,” she said in a statement. But medical supplies from the European Union’s first airlift flight were withdrawn during government inspection, and these flights cannot carry the large-scale food aid needed.

In the most comprehensive account to date of the blockade toll, an aid worker told the PA that starvation deaths are being reported in “every” 20-plus district of Tigray where an aid group is operating. . The group was running out of food aid and fuel. The worker, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

“Currently there are devastating reports coming from all corners,” the aid group wrote to a donor in August, according to documents shared with the PA. “If no urgent solution is found, we will lose many people to hunger. “

In April, even before the current blockade was imposed, the same group wrote to the donor that “reports of malnutrition are rampant” and that 22 people in one sub-district had starved to death.

“People’s skin color was starting to change due to hunger; they looked emaciated with protruding skeletal bones, ”the aid group wrote.

In August, another staff member visited a community in central Tigray and wrote that the number of people at risk of starving to death was “increasing exponentially” in both rural and urban areas. In some cases, “people only eat green leaves for days.”

The staff member described speaking with a mother who said her family had been living on borrowed food since June. For a month, they had only eaten bread with salt. She feared that without food aid in the next few days, they would die.

“Finally, we stopped asking her because we couldn’t tolerate hearing more dark news,” the staff member wrote. “The administrator of the (sub-district) also told us that there are many families living in similar conditions.

At least 150 people died of hunger in August, including in camps for internally displaced people, the Tigray Office for External Affairs said. The International Organization for Migration, the UN agency supporting the camps, said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on this matter.

Some toilets in overcrowded camps are overflowing because there is no money to pay for their cleaning, leaving thousands vulnerable to epidemics, a visiting aid worker said. People who ate three meals a day now only eat one. Camp residents rely on charity from host communities who often struggle to feed themselves.

“People were able to make it, but hardly,” said the aid worker. “It’s worse than sustenance, let’s put it that way.”

A few months ago, food security experts estimated that 400,000 people in Tigray are facing famine, more than the rest of the world combined. But the blockade means experts cannot collect the data needed to make a formal declaration of famine.

Such a statement would be deeply embarrassing for Ethiopia, which in the 1980s captured the world’s attention with such a severe famine, also brought on by conflict and government neglect, that around 1 million people were killed. . Since then, Africa’s second most populous country has become a success story lifting millions of people out of extreme poverty and developing one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Now the war is digging into the economy and the stomachs. The rate of malnutrition is around 30% for children under 5, the United Nations World Food Program announced on Wednesday, and nearly 80% for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

As war spreads, hunger can also spread. Tigray forces have entered neighboring areas of Amhara and Afar in recent weeks, and some residents accuse them of retaliatory acts, including closing supply routes. Tigray forces deny it, saying they aim to pressure the Ethiopian government to lift the blockade.

The UN human rights office says abuses have been committed by all sides, although testimony to date indicates that the most widespread atrocities have been committed against Tigrayan civilians.

There is little help to come. The UN says at least 100 trucks with food and other supplies must reach Tigray every day to meet the needs of the population. But as of September 8, fewer than 500 had arrived since July on the only accessible road in the region. No medical supplies or fuel have been delivered to Tigray for more than a month, according to the United States, accusing “government harassment” and decisions, not the fighting.

In mid-September, the UN released the first such report showing in red the number of days left before money or fuel ran out for key humanitarian work like treating the most seriously. malnourished from Tigray. Often this number was zero.

Some trucks carrying aid have been attacked and drivers intimidated. In August, a UN team trying to retrieve personnel from Tigray was turned over by armed police who “ordered drivers to significantly exceed speed limits while insulting, harassing and threatening them,” according to one. UN report.

Large international aid groups like Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council have had their operations suspended, accused of spreading “disinformation” about the war. Nearly two dozen aid workers were killed, some while distributing food. Some aid workers are forced to ration their own food.

“It is a daily reality to see human suffering, famine,” wrote the Catholic Bishop of Adigrat, Abune Tesfaselassie Medhin, in a September 3 letter shared with the PA, calling on the partners to stranger to help and disaster warning to come.

The need for food will continue for much of next year, according to the UN, as the limited crops planted in the midst of the fighting are likely to produce only between a quarter and at most half of the usual harvest.

Grim as they are, reports of starvation only reflect areas of Tigray that can be reached. A Tigrayan aid worker pointed out that most people live or take shelter in remote places such as rugged mountains. Others are in inaccessible areas on the hostile border of Eritrea or in western Tigray, now controlled by authorities in the Amhara region who are blocking the road to neighboring Sudan, a potential route of transport. help.

As food and the means to find it run out, the aid worker said: “I am sure the people who are dying from this man-made hunger are much more than that.

