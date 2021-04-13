‘I’m hopeful’: Jerome Foster, the 18-year-old who helps shape US climate policy

If a week is a long one in politics, the past year has been an eternity for Jerome Foster. In the opening stanza of 2020, the 18-year-old organized desperate weekly protests outside the White House to call for action on the climate crisis. Now he has been brought into the seat of US power to help shape climate policy.

As a sign of the growing political influence of the youth climate movement that has flourished around the world in recent years, Foster has been included among a group of Joe Biden advisers who will brief the US president on issues related to environmental justice, where low-income communities and people of color are most affected by climate change and pollution.

“I didn’t expect it to happen so soon, it was like, ‘Wow, this is crazy’,” said Foster, who posted a tweet summing up the dramatic upgrade of its influence.

Foster added, “I’m the only person under 40 on the whole panel, so when I got there I was like, ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ But their intention was to bring the perspective of young people on climate change. I was a little surprised at first, but now I’m getting used to it.

It’s a remarkable personal journey for the teenager, a computer science student in New York City who began solo protests in early 2019 outside a White House occupied by Donald Trump, a president who regularly poked fun at climate science and dismantled dozens of regulations aimed at reducing global heating emissions.

Every Friday for 58 consecutive weeks, Foster stood near the perimeter of the White House in Lafayette Square, holding up a sign that read “School strike for the climate”, an invocation of the global school strike movement started by the activist. Swedish for the climate Greta Thunberg.

Foster said Thunberg, who joined him in a protest when she visited the United States two years ago, “changed the whole conversation” on climate change.

For the first month or so, it was a lonely experience beyond the encouragement of the odd sympathetic European tourist, before Foster was joined by an unlikely ally.

“The second person to join me was a Trump supporter. It was wild because he walked right by yelling and cursing at me that it was all a hoax, ”Foster said. The two started talking and the older man, who used a walker, admitted he was concerned about plastic pollution in nearby Chesapeake Bay.

“He didn’t understand CO2 because he couldn’t see it himself, but he understood how plastic pollution was having a major impact on the climate crisis,” Foster said. “He actually joined me, but only for 10 minutes. He felt embarrassed because his Trump friends there were angry with him, shouting at him that he had joined the dark side.

However, Foster isn’t as star-gazed on a big bipartisan meeting on the climate crisis as he once was. From the age of five, he watched nature documentaries, becoming increasingly alarmed by the destruction of the environment, a concern his parents, civil rights organizers who helped the Million March. men on Washington in 1995, helped channel.

“Some kind of fire was kindled inside of me,” Foster said. “My parents always told me that you can’t just sit there and mope or be angry, no one will care. You really have to do something.

The Million Man March in 1995. Photograph: Bill O’Leary / Getty Images

It wasn’t until Trump’s election in 2016, however, that Foster’s concerns sharpened and became more political. “I was in college when he elected and now I’m in my freshman year in college, so my whole high school was defined by Trump,” he said. “I didn’t pay attention to the 2016 elections, I wasn’t political at all. And then, after the election, I understood the power and impact of electing an incredibly bad person to office. I was like ‘wow, that really makes us back down.’ “

Foster took to Capitol Hill, interning with John Lewis, the late Congressman and Civil Rights Titan, and the Citizen’s Climate Lobby, a group devoted to developing a kind of bipartisan union between Republicans and Democrats on climate change. But after seeing several climate measures erased in a Congress where many Republicans denied basic science and some Democrats were reluctant to push the issue, Foster became frustrated.

“I just tried to contact anyone who could help bridge the gap, I was wearing 10,000 hats at the same time,” he said. “It has totally changed now. It is no longer a question of bipartism because bipartism is not functional at this level. Whenever you search for bipartisanship, Republicans are always on that talking point that climate change is not real.

“I thought, ‘I’ve finished convincing people. We’re just going to work around you. We don’t have time to be slowed down by people who don’t understand and recognize science. It’s way beyond that. You have 50 years to read the newspapers. You have had 50 years to understand this crisis and you are still doing nothing. So we have finished feeding you with a spoon. We go to the next step, to the next step. “

Foster has since embarked on a dazzling array of climate initiatives, founding the youth voting and advocacy organization. OneMillionOfUs, an immersive technology company called TAU VR that has built a virtual reality environment around climate change and Climate Reporter, an international youth-led media on the climate crisis. He marched, campaigned and made speeches, including before the United Nations.

Through this, Foster has united with other young people who are both horrified and incandescent that their future is shrouded in fiery uncertainty. by the actions of the generations of their parents and grandparents. While the youth climate movement has inspired, and perhaps shamed, many older people, Foster hopes activism will soon be redundant.

“I talk to other activists and each person has something they did before activism and something they want to do after,” he said. “They want to start doing what they love to do again, have a career, become young again. No one wants to sit here and beg politicians to do the things they were hired to do. In 10 years, I no longer want to fight for clean air and clean water. It is a complete and utter waste of a lifetime fighting for the simple things. “

Recently, Foster attended the first meeting of the White House’s environmental justice body, a five-hour affair that took place over Zoom and was hailed by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, one people present, as a “historic moment”.

Even within this cadre of established activists, Foster said one person wondered why young people should be brought to the forefront of this work, an issue he responded to with an email after the meeting. The group is currently working on the language of an environmental justice decree that Biden plans to sign by May.

Robert Bullard, a fundamental environmental justice activist and fellow White House adviser, said he met Foster in 2019 and was “super impressed” with him. The White House “needs this intergenerational voice and this energy for transformative change,” Bullard said.

Foster said he was “pleasantly surprised” by Biden, who signed a wave of executive actions to fight the climate crisis. The president, Foster said, is receptive to the climate science presented to him and the voices of young activists. But a huge challenge remains if the United States, and the rest of the world, are to avert calamitous heatwaves, floods and other climate-related disasters.

“It is still a daunting task, the task of stopping the climate crisis is still not easier,” Foster said. “But I’m a lot more optimistic now. Yeah, I’m hopeful.