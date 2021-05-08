‘I’m alive, but I feel like I’m dead’: migrant mourns drowning of 3 children

“I lost everything,” says Misrah, as she tries to recount the most traumatic events, witnessing the deaths of her three children. The 27-year-old Ethiopian woman, her husband and children – Aziza, five; Rachar, three years old; and Ikram, two – and at least 55 other migrants and refugees were aboard a boat controlled by smugglers crossing the Gulf of Aden from Yemen to the Horn of Africa via Djibouti on April 12.

“They were too young; the sea was too rough ‘

Overcrowded and traveling in the middle of the night, the ship capsized under the weight of its passengers. Sixteen children, including those of Misrah, and at least 44 migrants and refugees drowned, trapped under the sunken ship. She and her husband Abdul Basit were two of the 14 who survived.

Speaking through a translator, Misrah has the strength and courage to describe the moments that led to the tragedy. “As we approached the Djiboutian coast, the boat started to collapse,” she recalls. “My children were asleep when the boat overturned. I was holding Ikram in my arms. I knew I could swim. This is how I survived. Unfortunately, this was not the case for my children. They were too young; the sea was too rough.

Alone, Misrah swam to the shore, walking and with the help of a passing motorist in the town of Obock, Djibouti, where she met staff from the Migrant Intervention Center. of the International Organization for Migration (IOM). “I was given a phone to call my mom and I feel better. They later also helped locate my husband, who luckily returned to Ethiopia, ”says Misrah.

“The staff take care of me, trying to reassure me. I would like to see my mother; she is the only one who can comfort me at the moment.

The fate of undocumented migrants

In 2012, Misrah left her home in Derdawah, Ethiopia, to find work. “I wanted to take care of my family, my mother and my siblings,” she explains. “I managed to get to Djibouti where I worked as a chambermaid. Thanks to the money I earned, I was able to afford to go to Yemen by boat. “

Thousands of migrants from Ethiopia make the same journey through Djibouti to Yemen every year in the hope of reaching Saudi Arabia, where there are better job opportunities and higher incomes than at home. Others, like Misrah, intend to stay in Yemen where, before the conflict and the current pandemic, there were opportunities for migrant workers. Historically, there has always been back and forth between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

Misrah slowly built a new life in the city of Aden, finding work as a housekeeper. In 2014, she married Abdul Basit and they started a family. “I loved my life in Yemen,” says Misrah. When Misrah’s mother fell ill in Ethiopia, she felt compelled to come back and take care of herself. Her husband was worried about Misrah’s safety, reluctant to let her travel alone; eventually, they decided to travel together as a family.

Like most of the region’s undocumented migrants, they did not have formal or official residence documents in Yemen or the papers needed to return to Ethiopia, and were forced to pay smugglers USD 400 to travel from Yemen to Djibouti. by boat, the first stage of the trip to Ethiopia. Often times, this trip can cost a lot more.

IOM staff in Djibouti provide Misrah with trauma counseling and support, and work with IOM Ethiopia to help her return home to reunite with her husband and mother.

“Before leaving Djibouti, I want to say goodbye to my children. I would like to have the opportunity to mourn them at the grave before returning to Ethiopia, ”she said.

She will continue to receive counseling from IOM Ethiopia and, along with Abdul Basit, support to reintegrate into their community and begin to rebuild their lives. But Misrah says the heartbreaking loss of her three children, Aziza, Rachar and Ikram, will never go away. “I want migrants in Yemen to understand that the journey is too risky,” she said. “I’m alive, but I feel like I’m dead.”