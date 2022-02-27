‘I’m a Soldier Now.’ Even in Untouched Villages, Ukrainians Prepare to Fight

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Outside the large military hospital in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, people lined up on Sunday to donate warm clothes and water, while a priest moved among the crowd offering sips of holy wine from a silver chalice. He allowed those waiting to kiss the large silver cross he wore on a chain around his neck.

Since the war began three days ago, wounded soldiers have been pouring into the hospital, sometimes as many as 80 at a time, largely from the front lines in Ukraine’s east and south, said Serhii Bachynskyi, the hospital’s deputy director. The hospital has 400 beds, but the number of wounded has exceeded that at times in the past few days, he added.

Because of Russian aircraft patrolling the skies, it is too dangerous to evacuate the wounded on helicopters.

“We’re evacuating with whatever we can; on trains, buses. People are volunteering,” Mr. Bachynskyi said.