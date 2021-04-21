ILO launches Green Week to ‘relaunch’ a sustainable future

The International Labor Organization event highlighted the extent to which transition towards ecologically sustainable economies and societies can take place while meeting the imperatives of decent work.

For a sustainable future, the UN agency stressed the need for a “strong social consensus” on the goals and ways forward, asserting that social dialogue must be an integral part of institutional frameworks. for policy makers, the inclusion of workers and employers being essential for a just transition at all levels.

“By working together, governments, workers ‘and employers’ organizations can launch a just transition to a sustainable future today,” said ILO.

Africa’s lasting revolution

Although Africa generates a small share of global carbon emissions, the continent is highly vulnerable to climate change.

According to the ILO, global warming and heat stress will result in the loss of nearly five percent of total working hours in West Africa alone, equivalent to the loss of nine million jobs in West Africa alone. full-time.

Climate vulnerability could also reduce yields from rain-fed agriculture, affecting millions of jobs and livelihoods.

Rich in minerals, such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper and iron – necessary for electric vehicles and machines, the continent has all the elements necessary to “win the battle against climate change”, as well as the potential to generate some two million more dollars. jobs, said the ILO.

Africa is home to the Congo Basin, the second largest rainforest in the world, which absorbs significant amounts of global carbon dioxide emissions caused by human activity and owns 60% of the world’s arable land, which, underlined the United Nations agency new green and sustainable agricultural revolution ”.

In addition, it houses the Great Green Wall – the largest solar power plant in the world, located in the Moroccan desert – and has the potential to use its ocean resources for sustainable economic development.

“With such assets, Africa can have a more sustainable future, with more and better jobs,” said the ILO, while warning that as a major producer of oil, coal and natural gas, it must end its dependence on fossil fuels, which could lead to the loss of around two million jobs.

Green jobs

As part of this year’s Green Week and Earth Day, the ILO and its partners organized a regional launch of Climate for employment initiative show how jobs are at the heart of global action to protect the environment and promote climate-neutral and climate-resilient economies and societies.

Countries need to adopt clear and comprehensive policies that tackle income and job losses, skills and enterprise development, and labor mobility to achieve a ‘people-centered future of work’. man in Africa, ”said the ILO.

With its young and dynamic population, its vast natural resources and its political and social commitment, the UN agency argued that “Africa offers solutions to the world”.

“There is indeed an urgent need to make young people and African women agents of change, to stimulate innovation and the creation of green jobs,” said Cynthisa Samuel-Olonjuwon, ILO Assistant Director-General and Director regional for Africa, during the event.