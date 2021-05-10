Illinois researchers work to save ornate box turtles – Times of India

Researchers believe ornate box turtles, which once lived in half of Illinois’ 102 counties, are found in less than 10. AP Photo

FRANKLIN GROVE: Illinois research team use dogs to track down endangered species tortoise .

Researchers believe ornate box turtles, once living in half of Illinois’ 102 counties, are found in less than 10.

A known home for the species is in Lee County, and a team from the Chicago The Zoological Society and the University of Illinois spent Friday surveying the 3,800-acre (1,500-hectare) Nachusa grassland.

A team has paced the grasses to try and spot the little turtles, aided by a group of Boykin Spaniels who can sniff out the turtle trail. When a human or dog located a turtle, the researchers took notes on the reptile’s eyes, ears and nose and took physical measurements with a blood sample.

The ornate box turtle shells have distinct yellow markings in a sunburst pattern. They typically weigh around a pound and are eight to 10 centimeters long, said Dr. Matt Allender, clinical veterinarian with the Chicago Zoological Society and director of the University of Illinois Wildlife Epidemiology Laboratory.

The health study is in its 15th year. Data collected from Friday’s survey will be added to results from previous years to help researchers determine what threatens the environment and the health of ornate box turtles.

“Ornate box turtles are sentinels of environmental and ecosystem health, so they use both terrestrial and aquatic sources, just as humans do in this environment,” Allender said. “And so, the health of the ornate box turtle is a reflection of the health of the environment on which we draw our natural resources.”