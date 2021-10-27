Illegal immigration: a crisis of the 21st century

Governments, regional organizations and international agencies have failed to come up with sensible answers or effective policies to deal with the growing waves of illegal migrants. Credit: Javier García / IPS

PORTLAND, USA, Oct 27 (IPS) – Illegal immigration is a 21st century crisis that will only get worse with the consequences of climate change.

In addition to poverty, civil strife and violence, the growing number temperatures, widespread droughts, frequent flooding and rising sea levels make parts of the world unlivable. The result will be fueled by the climate instability with millions of people migrating probably for their survival.

Unfortunately, governments, regional organizations and international agencies have failed to come up with responses or effective Strategies cope with the growing waves of illegal migrants, including caravans thousands arriving at the borders and the growing number of irregular migrants.

The recently negotiated Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration, for example, has done relatively little to tackle illegal migration. In addition to fences, barriers, closed borders, refoulements and official declarations, governments appear poorly prepared to deal with the growing number of people crossing their borders illegally.

With the help of social media and smugglers, thousands of migrants arrive at the borders by boat, motor vehicle and even by foot, pleading to enter the country. Refusal of entry and / or deport in their country of origin, especially when migrants seek asylum or come from Failed states, have created serious dilemmas for governments.

In addition, governments seem reluctant to recognize that visas time overruns and unauthorized migrants don’t expect to be deported. This expectation is largely based on the experiences of millions of unauthorized migrants allowed to live in host countries.

In many countries the public is unhappy with their government’s handling of illegal immigration. This dissatisfaction contributes to the anti-migrant feelings, demonstrations against illegal immigration, xenophobia and violence towards migrants.

International surveys found that about 15 percent of adults in the world, more than 800 million, wish to migrate to another country. If children are included, the number of people wishing to migrate rises to more than one billion, or one-eighth of the world’s population of almost 8 billion.

The preferred destinations are the rich countries, the United States being the ta choice, followed by Canada, Germany, France, Australia and the United Kingdom. These countries offer jobs, services, opportunities, benefits, security, human rights and security.

Among the economic, social and environmental forces that influence illegal migration are imbalances in the size of the population. For example, while the populations of Latin America and the Caribbean and North America were roughly the same size in 1950, today the population of Latin America is almost double that of North America and is expected to remain so for the foreseeable future (Figure 1). .

Source: United Nations Population Division.

Another notable imbalance in population size is between Europe and Africa. While in 1950 the population of Europe was double that of Africa, in 2020 the demographic situation was reversed. By 2050, Africa’s population is expected to be more than three times that of Europe, 2.5 compared to 0.7 billion (Figure 2).

Source: United Nations Population Division.

The world’s population is also much larger than it was in the recent past. The current world population of almost 8 billion is quadruple the number of 1921 and double the number of 1974.

Population projections indicate continued population growth. The world’s population is expected to reach 9 billion in 2037 and 10 billion in 2056, with most of the growth occurring in developing countries. Africa alone should earn more than one billion people in the middle of the century (Figure 3).

Source: United Nations Population Division.

The asymmetry of human rights also contributes to illegal immigration. The universal Declaration of human rights stipulates that everyone has the right to leave and return to their country (Article 13). However, the Declaration does not give the right to enter another country without permission.

Without the legal right to emigrate, migrants turn to illegal migration and many claim the right to seek asylum, Article 14 of the Declaration, to enter the country of destination. Once in the country, unauthorized migrants believe that they will not be repatriated even if their asylum application is rejected, which is typically the case.

Of the world almost 300 million migrants, the number of unauthorized migrants is unlikely to be less than one-fifth of all migrants, or around 60 million. In the United States, for example, about a quarter of the foreign-born population, or about 11 million, are unauthorized migrants,

The European Commission says it has taken strong action to prevent illegal migration by ensuring that each European Union (EU) country controls its own part of the EU’s external borders. Increasingly, EU states are erecting walls, fences and even military force and Technology secure their borders against illegal immigration. Recently, the interior ministers of 12 member states required that the EU funds border wall projects to prevent migrants from entering through Belarus.

Despite these actions, illegal immigration to the EU from January to August 2021 increased by 64 percent over the previous year. Illegal crossings to the EU along the Western Balkan route almost doubled, with most of these migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and Morocco.

In the United States, illegal immigration has reached record levels. Detained officials 1.66 million illegal immigrants, including 145 thousand unaccompanied children at the southern border of the United States in fiscal year 2021, the highest level never recorded. The migrants came from 160 countries, with many looking for economic opportunities.

Many governments tolerate illegal immigration. Recently issued administration guidelines in the United States, for example, ordering immigration officials to no longer detain and repatriate migrants on the sole basis of their illegal status; the focus is on those who pose security threats. Also, in Germany enforcement against irregular entry and stay is generally weak and authorities tend to turn a blind eye to unauthorized migrant workers.

How best to deal with people residing illegally in a country remains a controversial issue. political question that most governments have been unable to resolve effectively. While some wish to offer a path to citizenship, others recommend repatriation and still others prefer to maintain the status quo.

Reasonable future levels of legal migration will be insufficient to absorb even a fraction of the estimate 1 billion people who want to migrate to rich countries. Therefore, future illegal migration is likely to be several times higher than current levels.

In addition, in the decades to come, climate-related migration will become an even more critical challenge. A recent historic decision by the UN Human Rights Committee has ruled it illegal for governments to return people to countries where their lives could be threatened by a climate crisis.

Dozens of millions people are expected to be displaced by 2050 due to life-threatening climate and environmental changes. Some believe that up to 143 million people in South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America are likely to be displaced by climate change.

Among the many aspects of the illegal immigration crisis that governments must address are three critical questions:

How to deal with the millions of irregular migrants currently residing in their country? How to respond to the millions of irregular migrants who arrive at the borders and try to enter? How to deal with the millions of people displaced by climate change?

Failure to effectively address these and related issues will only exacerbate the 21st century illegal immigration crisis which will only worsen with climate change.

Joseph chamie is a consultant demographer, former director of the United Nations Population Division and author of numerous publications on population issues, including his recent book, “Births, deaths, migration and other important population issues. “