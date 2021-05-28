Illegal construction threatens ancient sites in Teotihuacan, Mexico

Owner operating with “total impunity” in an area where construction is prohibited, the area official said.

Just beyond the towering pyramids of what was once the largest city in the Americas, an illegal construction project threatens to cause irreparable damage to the remains of temples and some two dozen other ancient structures.

The owner of the land, where construction is strictly prohibited, has ignored legal orders from the Mexican Institute of Antiquities INAH to halt construction for the past two months, sparking outrage that authorities are failing to protect the ruins of Teotihuacan, one of the main tourist attractions in Mexico.

Reuters was unable to locate or interview the owner, whose name has not been disclosed.

Rogelio Rivero Chong, director of the Teotihuacan archaeological zone, said in an interview that the lack of police intervention showed the owner’s “total impunity”.

The ancient ruins of Teotihuacan are the remains of a powerful and influential metropolis established as early as 400 BC. [File: Henry Romero/Reuters]

At the end of April, the INAH lodged a criminal complaint against the owner with the federal prosecutor’s office for “damage to the archaeological heritage”. This week, the institute documented continued heavy construction by some 60 workers at the site, based on statements from Mexico’s Culture Ministry.

The prosecutor’s office where the complaint was filed did not respond to Reuters questions about the status of the complaint.

Teotihuacan, about 50 km northeast of Mexico City, once had a population of at least 100,000 people who lived mostly in multi-family stone apartments, many of which were richly decorated with colorful murals.

The multi-ethnic city was contemporary with the Mayan urban centers of the classical era, but known for its distinctive art and architecture. It got richer from 100 BC.

Rivero Chong said authorities had struggled for years to stop illegal constructions, often carried out at night or on weekends. Local government investigators often arrive too late to verify the damage, he said.

The ancient pyramids of Teotihuacan are just a part of the great metropolis of San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico. Much of the historic town is still being excavated [ File: Toya Sarno Jordan/Reuters]

A large cinder block wall surrounds the illegal construction, located on two plots in an area known as Oztoyahualco which is considered one of the oldest neighborhoods in the ancient city.

An earlier archaeological study indicates that there was a ceremonial complex with at least three temples and some 25 distinct structures.

Teotihuacan was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1987, a designation that requires continued government protection of the site, noted Rivero Chong.

A number of prominent academics have also pleaded with the government to take action in recent days.

“For me it really hurts,” said Linda Manzanilla, a senior archaeologist from Teotihuacan at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, referring to the latest illegal construction.

During one of her excavations in Teotihuacan in the 1980s, she unearthed a residential complex in Oztoyahualco where stucco workers once lived, next to a large obsidian workshop, not far from the three temples that are now under threat.

She said the latest illegal construction is in an area just west of the Pyramid of the Moon, where further excavations nearby have revealed richly decorated structures built around the plazas in a densely developed part of the ancient metropolis.

“It is very likely that there are some very large complexes there,” she said.