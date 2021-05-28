Illegal clearing by agro-industry “drives the destruction of the rainforest”

In Brazil, the main agricultural products responsible for deforestation are beef and soybeans. Copyright: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil, under Creative Commons 3.0

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 28 (IPS) – Deforestation in Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for 44% of the global loss of tropical forests, with most conversions to agricultural land being carried out illegally, finds a study conducted by the non-organization for profit Forest trends.

According to The report, the planet lost 77 million hectares of tropical forests between 2013 and 2019 in Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa, of which 60% – 46.1 million hectares – were due to commercial agriculture . At least 69 percent of this “agro-conversion – the clearing of forests for agricultural purposes – has been carried out in violation of national laws and regulations, he says.

Illegal clearing for the production of commodities such as beef, soybeans and palm oil has caused the destruction of at least 31.7 million hectares of tropical rainforests globally in the past seven years, according to the report.

Environmentalist Arthur Blundell, co-lead author of the report, said: “We don’t need to clear more forests to produce food. People need to understand the role of commercial agriculture in illegal deforestation and the importance of tropical forests. “

Based on data from 23 countries, the study estimates that deforestation in Latin America and the Caribbean accounts for 44 percent of all forest loss across the tropics, with 77 percent of that loss resulting from agriculture. commercial.

In Asia, forest losses accounted for 31 percent of the total, of which 76 percent was due to agro-industry.

The loss of tropical forests in Africa accounted for 25 percent of the global total, but commercial agriculture accounted for only 10 percent of illegal deforestation, with subsistence farming being the main driver.

However, many countries do not report data on illegal deforestation, and reliable national data is scarce, the researchers noted.

Economic drivers

Geographer Eraldo Matricardi, associate professor at the University of Brasilia (UnB), who was not involved in the study, said: “Unfortunately, the forest is not yet seen as something viable, of where the interest of deforesting it to make it productive. Agribusiness, in turn, has economic viability and high incentives from a financial point of view.

Researchers admit that some deforestation for commercial and subsistence agriculture is necessary for social and economic reasons.

However, Matricardi, an expert in land use change, explains that while legal deforestation follows defined technical limits and criteria, “for illegal deforestation, there is a lack of criteria.”

The degree of illegal deforestation varied considerably from region to region. In Latin America, 88 percent of agroconversion was carried out in violation of national laws and regulations, while in Africa the figure was 66 percent and in Asia it was 41 percent.

According to the report, 81 percent of deforestation of Indonesian palm oil – the country’s main export commodity – is considered illegal.

In Brazil, where the main agricultural products responsible for deforestation are beef and soybeans, pasture for livestock has caused 74% of forest loss while soybeans have caused 20%, according to the report.

Besides soybeans, palm oil and livestock products (beef and leather), other commodities, such as cocoa, rubber, coffee and corn, are also cited as the main causes. of illegal deforestation.

The researchers point to the responsibility of consumers in the United States, China and the EU, the main importers of these products.

“Producers of agricultural commodities need to strengthen their laws and stop illegal deforestation, but international consumers also have a role to play,” Blundell said. “They have to make sure that what they buy is not linked to the loss of forests. If you buy something in Brazil, for example, there is so much evidence that it can be from deforestation.

Climate change and corruption

The authors point out, however, that illegality goes hand in hand with corrupt government systems, particularly in Brazil and Indonesia.

In Brazil, the illegality includes “impunity for deforestation in legal reserves and areas of permanent preservation, amnesty for land seizures and the accelerated dismantling of environmental protections, since the coming to power of Jair Bolsonaro “, says the report.

Examining the role of forest clearing in climate change, the report shows that emissions from illegal agro-conversion account for over 2.7 gigatonnes of CO. 2 per year – more than India’s emissions from fossil fuels in 2018.

“We can’t fight climate change unless we fight illegal deforestation, and we can’t fight illegal deforestation without addressing commercial food,” Blundell concluded.

This story was originally posted by SciDev.Net