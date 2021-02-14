Igboho Sunday: Nigerian car salesman attacks cattle ranchers

Igboho Sunday

In Nigeria, clashes between the Fulanis and other groups have claimed thousands of lives over the past decades and now a car salesman has become a controversial national figure in this increasingly deadly conflict, as reported by Nduka Orjinmo from the BBC.

Hailed as a hero by his supporters, Sunday “Igboho” Adeyemo is considered a dangerous scoundrel by his opponents, accused of inciting ethnic hatred and murder.

Once well known in his part of southwestern Nigeria, he has now grown into one of the most discussed – and controversial – figures across the country.

Through a series of inflammatory statements, Mr. Adeyemo was plunged into the heart of one of Nigeria’s deadliest ethnic divisions – the conflict between Fulani herders and other groups, over access to land and grazing rights.

Lionized in a feature film

Last month, following the murder of a politician, Mr. Adeyemo felt he had seen enough and drew attention with his demand that Fulani herders in northern Nigeria leave the southwest, considered the home of the Yoruba ethnic group, for all their alleged crimes.

But this self-proclaimed defender of the defenseless, popularly known as Igboho – after his hometown in southwestern Oyo state – is no stranger to controversy and deadly conflict.

The 48-year-old was recognized locally for his role in the late 1990s in centuries-old inter-Yoruba community battles. His famous exploits were played out in a feature film which was a fantastic display of magical charms and juju.

In a scene where rival gangs clash, the actor playing Mr. Adeyemo arrives on a motorbike, picks up a poisoned banana, and calmly eats half of it without feeling any bad effects. He then snatches a machine gun and shoots his fleeing opponents in all directions.

This movie and other stories about him, such as the one he walks with a snake around his neck, have helped build a local reputation for invincibility.

Who is Sunday Adeyemo?

Born in 1972 in Igboho, Oyo state

Runs a dealership selling new and used cars

Was a motorcycle mechanic in his early years

To a foundation that bears his name that addresses the needy

It is not known how he entered the automotive business he operates out of the city of Ibadan, but he appears to have been successful there, selling everything from new Rolls Royces to used Toyota’s. His clientele includes powerful politicians and governors and he is often seen with them in public.

Mr Adeyemo gained some national notoriety last October when he used the country’s Independence Day to call for the creation of an independent Yoruba republic, though he was widely ridiculed for the idea.

Now, however, as he has become a lightning rod for local grievances, he is taken more seriously.

Land rights are at the heart of these grievances.

Climate change pushes Fulani pastoralists to go further south to graze their cattle

Fulani herders and their families walk hundreds of kilometers from the far north to central Nigeria and beyond at least twice a year to find the best pastures for their livestock. But this has often led to friction with local communities, who accuse their cattle of trampling their crops and sometimes accuse herders of theft and other crimes.

Some herders are also employed by wealthy southerners who own the cattle but employ Fulani to look after them.

A federal government plan approved in 2019 to solve the problem by creating ranches for the shepherds was rejected by most governors in the south who accused President Muhammadu Buhari, a Fulani, of planning a plot to seize land for his people.

In recent years, the clashes have become more deadly, both the Peuls and their opponents have set up armed self-defense militias.

In the southwest, state governors have created a regional security team, Amotekun, to help resolve issues.

Open-air grazing has also been banned in the six southwestern states.

Map: Nigeria

Tensions erupted in December after the murder of politician Fatai Aborode in Oyo state.

Mr Adeyemo decided to take matters into his own hands and told the Fulani to leave, without providing any evidence of their involvement in this murder or other alleged crimes.

After his seven-day ultimatum expired in January, he organized a rally in the area where the murder took place, after which the homes of a few more settled Fulani, who had been part of the community for generations, were set on fire.

‘I shiver when I hear his name’

Abdulkadri Saliu, the chief of the Fulani in the region, whose house has been set on fire and who has now fled, accused Mr. Adeyemo of being the source of the disturbance.

“At the mention of Igboho’s name, I’m scared and shivering,” he said, adding that he had never seen violence like this.

He also alleged that his younger brother was killed.

Abdulkadri Saliu accuses Mr. Adeyemo of inciting villagers to destroy his property, which he denies

Mr Adeyemo denied responsibility for the problem, saying police had been with him throughout his stay in the area.

But he also went to Yewa, in Ogun state, to “expel” the Fulani herders.

There he was received by a cheerful crowd and whipped them saying that “killer shepherds” had escaped justice “because the shepherds are close to the federal government”.

“Any Fulani shepherd who engages in a kidnapping should be flushed out,” he added.

Police say they are investigating both incidents but will not say whether he is a suspect.

His actions have been widely condemned, especially by groups in northern Nigeria who accuse him of inciting ethnic violence and the “illegal expulsion” of citizens.

Some political leaders in the southwest have joined in the criticism, but there has also been overwhelming support for it in the region.

Federal MP Shina Peller wrote a message on Instagram praising “the courage, bravery and participation of Mr. Adeyemo in this struggle”.

A GoFundMe account to raise funds for his cause received more than 10 million naira (£ 19,000; $ 26,000) in less than 24 hours.

‘Nigerians can live wherever they want’

Supporters of Mr. Adeyemo accuse the federal government of not doing enough to stop attacks on local communities by herders.

The governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, whose state was until recently the epicenter of deadly clashes between herders and farmers, believes that the crisis was made possible by the president’s leniency towards Fulani herders.

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said he would not be drawn into a reaction to the governor’s comments, telling the BBC that “Nigerians have the right to live in all parts of the country.”

Nobel laureate for literature Wole Soyinka, from the southwest, also criticized Mr Buhari’s silence on pastoralists’ activities, saying it could turn into a civil war.

“What do they expect of us now that war is upon us? Of course there will be mobilization and if we continue to wait for this to be managed centrally, we will all become, if we are not already, slaves our land, ”he told the BBC.

Soyinka said Mr. Adeyemo reacted to the situation the way he knew.

Attempts are being made to ease tensions and even Mr. Adeyemo has said he is open to talks with the government. But some now describe him as the savior who got into a shiny car and saved his people from cattle ranchers.

For someone who has compared themselves to biblical figures, this is a label they will bask in.