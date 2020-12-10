If your civic space is closed, your human rights dissolve

Credit: Forus International

PARIS, December 10 (IPS) – On Human Rights Day, civil society calls for the protection of civic space as a fundamental freedom, as more than 80% of the world’s population live in countries where civic space is closed, repressed or obstructed.

Protecting civil society and fundamental freedoms means protecting the rights to associate and assemble, to express views and opinions. Civic space is the foundation of any open and democratic society. When civic space is open, citizens and civil society organizations can organize, participate and communicate, claiming their rights and influencing the political and social structures around them. But that’s not the case with most citizens around the world, new data unveils.

A recent study on the enabling environment, with data from more than 40 national NGO platforms, by Forus, Cooperation Canada, and AidWatch Canada, notes that 40% of NGO platforms continue to face high levels of impunity in the use of excessive force against human rights, gender and environmental defenders, in particular particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and Asia.

For 50% of NGO platforms, national laws and regulations are a major obstacle to civil society activities in their country. At the time of Covid, obstacles multiplied, with 68% of NGO platforms noting that the health crisis had been used to justify restrictions on their activities within the limits of legal and regulatory frameworks, and for 23% , the health crisis has led to an increase in arbitrary restrictions. .

“We were really alarmed and we spoke loudly through our megaphones, everywhere we could speak, to say that governments should stop using the state of emergency to crack down on civil society.»Says Sarah Brandt of Globalt Fokus, the Danish national NGO platform.

Some groups are more prone to harassment or government interference than others. In Cambodia, the media are particularly targeted. In Spain, the Occupy movement and those fighting against “ley mordazas” or “gag law” are introducing protest restrictions and imposing administrative sanctions against online and offline protesters. In Colombia, Chile and Argentina, organizations representing indigenous people, social leaders and unions are regularly scrutinized and attacked. In the UK, organizations working with migrants, refugees and the Muslim community face continuing pressure. In Denmark, organizations targeted include anti-establishment groups such as ANTIFA and Extinction Rebellion.

With increased surveillance, persecution and violence, only half of NGO platforms look to national governments as institutional channels to promote accountability for attacks against civil society, while more than two-thirds use human rights councils and the judiciary. This shows the crucial role played by human rights institutions, which continue to be the guardians of fundamental rights and never stop defending democratic values.

Credit: Forus International

Carlos Andrés Orellana Cruz, joined ASONOG, the Honduran national platform of civil society organizations, to support local communities defending their territory against mining projects in one of the most infertile lands in the world in terms of human and civil rights.

“The only way to protect yourself is to protect others. No struggle is or should be isolated, social change cannot occur in small groups of people seeking quotas of power, but in active and mobilized citizen participation, with effective knowledge exchange and engagement. towards the principles of social justice and democracy», Explains Carlos.

In countries like Honduras, it becomes more and more difficult, because 2019 was the deadliest year in the world for frontline activists. In 2020, according to CIVICUS, the attacks continued to target activists as well as journalists, and the Honduran government introduced a new penal code allowing the criminalization of these actors. This disastrous context is associated with the little support that civil society receives from institutional channels. 42% of NGO platforms report examples of efforts by governments or other major development actors to actively discredit their work.

The lockdown has forced many protests off the streets, but changes in the digital environment, including the implementation of new technologies, software and access to information, have positively contributed to an enabling environment for civil society, according to a third of the NGO platforms interviewed in the study. In contrast, 40% experienced mixed-to-negative impacts and 15% just negative impacts, as online spaces exacerbate the risk of a widening digital divide, privacy violations and law enforcement.

For activists like Yasmine Ouirhrane, former young European of the year and founder and podcast host at We belong, digital realms have opened up new spaces for indispensable intercultural dialogues. With her online platform and podcast, she amplifies the voice of “Europe’s new girls”, focusing on conversations with young women representing the region’s diversity, breaking down stereotypes, navigating through multiple identities and questioning the conventional wisdom of what it means to “belong”.

“As young people, we have been great defenders of our own rights. We have been forthright: expressing our concerns, tweeting our moods, protesting on Fridays for OUR Future, and even winning seats at the decision table, ”says Yasmine. “Yet we cannot all speak, we are not all heard, we are not all seen. The stories remain unknown. The road to inclusion is still long and it is time to reflect on the invisible young people, those who have no means or hope to get involved.“.

The Forus Enabling Environment study calls for the inclusion of civil society in policy dialogues, especially in rural and regional contexts, in local languages ​​and using diverse and locally appropriate technologies.

Only 7.5% of NGO platforms indicated that their governments effectively support civil society organizations with more limited capacities and resources.

This must change. Promoting a healthy civil society means protecting fundamental human rights, which are essential for the creation and maintenance of civic space, but above all of a healthy and just society.

The new report by Forus, Coopération Canada and AidWatch Canada was produced with the financial support of Bread for the World and the French Development Agency.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram