If women farmers were politicians, the world would be fed, says Danielle Nierenberg

Women produce more than 50 percent of the world’s food but are disadvantaged in accessing resources such as land and financial services. Credit: Busani Bafana, IPS

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, Sep 17 (IPS) – Women, key contributors to agricultural production, are absent from the decision-making table, with alarming consequences, Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg said in an exclusive interview with IPS.

Giving women a seat at the policymaking table could accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and feed and feed the world. It requires a transformation of the currently unbalanced global food system, she said.

Food Tank President Danielle Nierenberg.

Nierenberg, a high-level researcher and advocate for food systems and agriculture, recognizes that women are the most affected during environmental or health crises. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global food production, affecting women farmers and food producers who were already excluded from full participation in agricultural development.

“We still have a long way to go to ensure that policies are not gender blind and include the needs of women at the forefront when mass disasters occur,” Nierenberg told IPS, adding that policymakers must understand the needs of the farmers and fishermen involved. in food systems.

“I think it is time that we need more people involved in agriculture to stand for election because they understand its challenges,” she said. “If we had more farmers in governments around the world, imagine what that would look like. If we had women farmers running municipalities, cities and even countries, this is where the change would really happen.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), women contribute more than 50 percent of the world’s food production and represent more than 40 percent of the agricultural workforce. But while women keep families fed and fed, they are disadvantaged in accessing resources essential for food production compared to men. They do not have access to land, inputs, extension, banking and financial services.

“Until we end discrimination against women around the world, I doubt these things will change even though women make up the largest portion of the world’s food producers,” said Nierenberg, who co-founded and now directs the global food systems think tank, Food Reservoir.

Arguing that COVID-19 and the climate crisis were not going to be the last global shocks to hit the world, Nierenberg said women and girls had been disproportionately affected; hence the need to act now and change the food system. Women have suffered job and income losses, reduced food production and nutrition, and more and more girls are out of school.

“It is not enough for me to speak on behalf of women around the world. The women who actually do the work have to speak for themselves; they need to be included in those conversations, ”Nierenberg said.

“What is happening is that in the conferences there are a lot of white men in suits speaking on behalf of the rest of the world. But we need the rest of the world, and women included, to be in the room. “

A food system is a complex web of all activities involving the growing, processing, distribution and consumption of food. It also includes governance, ecological sustainability and the health impact of food.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted unseen issues, such as the interconnection of our food systems, she said there was an urgent need to invest in regional and localized food systems that include women and young people. . Food tank and the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition (BCFN) are working collaboratively to investigate and set the agenda for concrete solutions to reset the food system.

Divine Ntiokam, Food Systems Champion and Founder and CEO, Global Youth Network for Climate Smart Agriculture (GCSAYN), agrees. While young people are ready to engage in promoting a just and inclusive transformation of rural areas, it is unfortunate that they are rarely involved in decision-making, she said. They are excluded from the household level to large political institutions and businesses and need better prospects of financial security to stay in the agricultural sector.

“Young men and women should be given special attention in the formulation of legislation to purchase land and receive appropriate land rights,” Ntiokam told IPS.

“International donors and governments must invest in young people, especially young women and girls, for their meaningful participation as well as the value web of food systems,” he said.

“Young people need to have a ‘seat at the table’, as they did at the Summit, in terms of making decisions about where governments and international donors invest their resources to make a difference. agriculture and food a viable, productive and profitable career. “

Researchers say current food systems are unjust, unhealthy and inequitable, underscoring the urgent need to transform the global food system. According to the FAO, more than 800 million people went to bed hungry in 2020, and dozens more are suffering from malnutrition.

Jemimah Njuki, Africa Director at IFPRI and Gatekeeper for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.

For food systems to be just, there is an urgent need to close the gender resource gap, says Jemimah Njuki, Africa Director at IFPRI and custodian of the lever for gender equality and the empowerment of women of the United Nations Food Systems Summit.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will host, on September 23, 2021, the United Nations Food Systems Summit during the High Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly. The Summit is touted as a platform to push for strong support to change global food systems to help the world recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while boosting the achievement of the SDGs of by 2030.

The Summit, according to the UN, “will culminate in an inclusive global process, providing a catalytic moment for public mobilization and concrete commitments from heads of state and government and other constituency leaders to advance the agenda of the food system ”.

“They (food systems) also need to transform in ways that are fair and equitable, and that meaningfully engage and benefit women and girls,” Njuki told IPS. She added that harmful gender and social norms create barriers for women and girls by defining what women and girls can or cannot eat, what they can or cannot have, where they can. to go or not should be deleted.

“This transformation must be driven at all levels and in all sectors of our food systems: from the world to the local, from the public to the private, from large-scale producers to small-scale farmers and individual consumers,” Njuki said.

Leaders should adopt policies that directly address injustices, such as ensuring women’s access to credit, markets and land rights, Njuki said, noting that women and men must confront social norms and rights. legal biases and demand changes.

Njuki believes that current food systems have contributed to large disparities between rich and poor.

“These negative outcomes are intimately linked to many of the greatest challenges facing humanity today – justice and equality, climate change, human rights – and these challenges cannot be met without transforming the way our food systems work. “Njuki told IPS.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the last decade before the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals expire. It must be the decade of action for food systems to end hunger. “

