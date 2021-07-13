“If only the fighting would stop” the wish of a Sudanese woman

Roda tries to collect usable items from the wreckage of his tearoom which was destroyed by the fighting in Gumuruk last May. Credit: PAM / Marwa Awad

GUMURUK, South Sudan, July 13 (IPS) – With his bare hands, Roda cleans up debris and recovers the remains of his destroyed teahouse after attackers burnt down Gumuruk, a town in the Grand Jonglei region where conflict is disrupting frequently daily life and stifles progress.

The 36-year-old mother of six is ​​just one of countless South Sudanese stuck in a tiring cycle of destruction and reconstruction.

Roda’s tearoom is – or was – located in the heart of a local market in Gumuruk. Made of a few simple sheets of metal held together on the unpaved ground, it was before the attack a place where locals could enjoy the company of others around a steady supply of sweet, warming tea.

But all of that was destroyed when violence broke out and the market was dismantled along with Roda’s tearoom. In one day, she lost all the investment she had worked so hard to build for a year.

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the world’s youngest nation. Born out of decades of struggle and a lingering desire for self-determination, South Sudan experienced its ups and downs in the first decade of its existence. WFP and its United Nations partners have been on the ground in South Sudan from the start, helping its people realize their dream of developing their nation.

More than 7 million people – 60% of the population – do not know where their next meal will come from due to the intensification of conflicts, the effects of climate change and, more recently, the impact of the pandemic of coronavirus.

Insecurity, ambushes and violent raids also hamper the delivery of humanitarian aid and put lives at risk. In Gumuruk alone, some 550 tonnes of food, enough to feed 33,000 food insecure people for a month, has been looted or destroyed. The food included grains, pulses, cooking oil, and nutritional supplements for the treatment and prevention of malnutrition in children and women.

The World Food Program (WFP) and other United Nations agencies have been on the ground in South Sudan since its independence on July 9, 2011, providing millions of people with life-saving food and nutrition assistance and helping them make the dream come true. to develop their nation.

In many parts of South Sudan, a country of 12.2 million people, women, men and children have benefited from food security projects as well as from WFP long-term programs such as Food aid for workers and a vast school feeding initiative.

This year, WFP plans to assist 5.3 million people with food assistance and more than 730,000 people with livelihood projects that build resilience to shocks and promote self-reliance.

Despite the progress that has been made through these and other ongoing projects, fighting among communities across the country has eroded many of the benefits South Sudanese enjoy, resulting in a multitude of missed opportunities for the young country.

Roda’s tearoom is one example. After working hard to make a living for herself and her children, she is heartbroken at the loss of all her efforts and income.

“There’s nothing to be happy about,” she said, crying. “The violence destroyed my hometown, my store. And now there is no water.

Prior to the Gumuruk attack in May, WFP was making steady progress in providing the city’s most food-insecure families with vital food and nutrition. Roda and his community depended on a local water source to cook for themselves and their families.

“My children and I couldn’t survive without this food,” she says.

Then the raiders destroyed the water treatment tank in the area, leaving Roda, his family and hundreds of others without access to clean water for cooking or sanitation. The nearest water point is half a day’s walk away, and she can only carry a limited amount. Her husband is elderly and ill.

Some days Roda cannot bring home enough water to cook for herself and her family. The day I met her, she had gone without food all day, choosing to ration what little water she had that day to cook and feed her children.

This is an example of how conflict between communities wasted resources and opportunities for the people of South Sudan. It’s 10 years of wasted opportunities to grow, develop and build a happy and fulfilling life. It leaves people like Roda, who work hard to build their lives, stuck in a pattern of one step forward, two steps back.

Longevity is a luxury in places like Gumuruk. The ability to imagine and plan for the future rests on a stable foundation not only of hard work, but also of hope and confidence nurtured by small, incremental successes.

The cycle of construction and destruction makes the life of Roda and many others in South Sudan a task of Sisyphus derailing their dream of a better future. No matter how hard work she puts in, instead of gradually being able to build on her accomplishments, she finds that they are back to square one.

“If only the fighting stopped, then maybe a better future will come,” says Roda.

Not much can be done to change the past, but the experience can be used to ensure that the future is better for people like Roda and for all South Sudanese. But while we can’t go back and change the last decade, we can make sure the next one is better for Roda and his people.

As she continues to clean up debris from her store, every now and then Roda’s dirt-stained hand finds a small pot or spoon buried under piles of ash.

“I can still use it,” Roda tells me, slipping the blackened piece into a bag she carries by her side. Despite its ridiculous content, its determination is strengthening.

Lives can be saved and improved in South Sudan if sufficient funding is available. Over the next six months, WFP needs US $ 170 million to continue providing food assistance to the most vulnerable and to promote livelihood projects that encourage self-reliance.

Marwa Awad, WFP communications manager in South Sudan, previously worked in Syria, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

